56% of COVID-19 deaths come from eight states run by Democrats, all up North except for California. How bout just shutting down those states and letting the rest of the country handle this properly? I'm a Democrat, but the Dems have failed their constituents on this issue. Facts don't lie.
Will Geer got caught telling a lie? No surprise there. Our mayor would do well to rid himself of this clown.
Carlton, you really can do some very good writing when you keep your little lefty fingers out of national politics. Your recent article on music followed by today's writing on food is proof. I too am a fan of simple hamburgers; the best ones for me were the old Burger Chef and the ultimate dinner plate size one from King Burger in Albany. The so-called modern "chefs" pile them up so high with everything imaginable that it would challenge Tyranosaurus rex to get a decent bite. Keep up the good work, might even become a fan.
Friends, parents and pastors: When Albany teenagers wander about in "saggy pants," they present themselves in a most unimpressive manner. Soon, Albany's youths will be applying for jobs for their livelihoods. It is now, that parents need to love and teach their children about the importance of personal responsibility and strong work ethic. Let's devote our efforts for positive results.
Would love to see the Herald do a story on the former Darton players that made their MLB debut recently.
Our coroner, Michael Fowler, is very qualified to hold the position. He retired from the GBI with over 20 years of service. He worked with several funeral homes in the community and the state. He worked on the team helping to identify remains that surfaced during the 1994 flood. He’s the most qualified since Mr. Brookshier, was coroner. He’s a family man and a Christian. We should be praying for our country and community. We try to tear down rather than build up.
The citizens of our great state elected Kemp as governor because he was much more qualified than his opponent. Do you actually think that Stacey Abrams should have been elected? You have got to be kidding me.
I was being tailgated by a red Jeep yesterday. In a neighborhood. I was driving the speed limit. Turned onto Ledo, and she zoomed past me. Changing lanes without turn signals. Girl, you are what’s wrong with America.
Congressman Bishop is the only person that can keep MCLB open and the Albany economy safe.
There's a scene in the movie "Animal House" in which the John Belushi character said, "Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?" We learn at the end of the movie he became president of the U.S. years later. How prophetic. That Masked Man
If the city and county fund Albany Humane society with contracts, how come Albany Humane isn’t taking in animals from animal control? This shelter no longer serves the communities whose tax money funds its operation. The board president praised her own efforts but completely avoided the topic that they are not fulfilling contractual obligations. It’s easy to praise saving lives when you hand-pick what animals you take in.
