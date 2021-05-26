squawkbox@albanyherald.com
During this time of graduation, it is sad to see so many students who are college smart but life stupid.
With more evidence showing the COVID-19 virus escaped from the Wuhan lab, Dr Fauci and all the health care experts who claimed this was false need to be held accountable. And please, Mr. Fletcher, investigate the story next time instead of believing hook, line and sinker what your local doctor tells you.
Seriously, gas is “sharply” down under Basement Joe? I’m still paying from 50 to 70 cents per gallon more than I did under Trump, and I bet you are, too.
To my Biden-loving FB friends: Don’t forget he had dementia before he went into office and it has only gotten worse. His handlers won’t hardly let him speak. And you want to chastise Republicans for a resident that did more in four years for our country than Democrats have done since ... never?
Christie called Biden’s policy of sharing COVID vaccine with Canada while extending travel restrictions “weak” on Twitter. All in Jersey and New York remember Bridge-gate. This is also the same guy who advised Trump and attended WH super-spreader events. Now he’s the anti-Trump? Yeah right.
So far only eight states have 70% of adults vaccinated. Georgia is not on that list. So sad.
What’s up with Albany Utilities? This is the second time there was a snafu when I tried to pay my bill over the phone. The automated system kept saying, “That page cannot be found” and hung up. So once again I had to pay online. If no one knows how to run the pay-by-phone program, please stop saying it’s an option.
If taking back America is dead, then why are Democrats moving in droves away from Democrat-controlled states to Republican-controlled states? You Democrats have a lot in common with cicadas: You’re pests and a plague. Voting for terrible policies, then when what you were told turns out to be true, you move on to the next place and destroy it.
Any opinions from Biden supporters how Trump managed to make grocery food prices go through the roof?
We have gone from a stable Middle East and southern border to the brink of war and a border crisis. That is what happens when you project weakness in the oval office.
Someone please help the Leesburg Post Office. The days, mail not even in post office boxes until noon. We need a new Postmaster that cares.
It’s just touching to see the faux concern the liberal Democrats have for Liz Cheney and the direction of the Republican Party. It blesses my heart.
The people complaining about someone getting shot or killed by police should wonder why. Simple answer, they broke the law and threatened the police. Just follow the law, stop acting stupid and no one would get hurt.
There are some really mean people in this country, God help us
If we want to stop honoring those who supported slavery, we need to be consistent. All of Julius Caesar’s surviving enemies were immediately sold into slavery. We immediately need to stop using the Julian calendar. That was Roman policy; rename every Rome. George Washington was an unrepentant slave owner: Rename our national capital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.