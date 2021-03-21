squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Congressman Bishop issued a statement on the shooting involving Asian Americans in Atlanta. How about a statement about black-on-black crime in Albany?
No, squawker, it’s you who needs to look at things more closely before you complain. The Washington Post story said “some of the statements” in their story that they attributed to Trump were not accurate. I heard the tape. What he said was both illegal and unethical. You can’t spin it away.
My family is not Asian, but know — my Asian brothers and sisters — that we stand with you and will not tolerate any harassment toward you.
Dougherty County leaders need to realize why the population is decreasing. Their inability to do their job without a “consultant” and certainly the school system, litter and dilapidated areas, empty business places. And the “trail” that people are afraid to walk on. It’s too late now to save our town.
It is great that the school system is having in-person graduation for seniors this year. I think something needs to be done for the 8th-graders that will graduate from middle school and transition to high school. This is a big step. A lot of these student’s didn’t receive any awards or honors that they worked so hard for. They deserve to be recognized.
SMRs, in the next governor’s race, Trump will likely endorse Herschel as Governor. Better get your bumper sticker: “Run, Herschel, Run.”
When did the Republican Party become the party of cultural grievances and not governing? The Republicans had control of all three branches of government for two years of Trump’s presidency and did nothing but make promises to their constituents. Why are we as a nation so divided? Shouldn’t we all want a better America?
President Biden hasn’t been told what to say by those in charge. Biden is not running this country. Let’s hope he doesn’t get us in a war of any kind. He has already hurt this country financially.
Fletcher, I agree that Subadan did take on the sewer system, but no way did she earn all that money they gave her.
Lone Ranger and You Tube: The reason Dougherty is blue is because 70% of the population doesn’t work, is on welfare and pays little to no rent. Like you, they vote Democrat to see what else they can get free. As for the stimulus check, I deserve mine because the money comes from taxes. Unlike you and all the other freeloaders, I pay taxes.
Albany, with Subadan leaving, you have a chance to get a great younger manager with superior intellect and set a more reasonable salary price based on the small city/lower tax receipts. If you are considering Taylor: He is much older and in all likelihood will want the unaffordable salary that you gave Subadan with no real change in vision.
When will it dawn on our representatives that, all the laws to the contrary, it is still up to individuals to chose to obey them? It is up to an individual to choose their path in life. New laws only solve problems for law-abiding citizens. They do little or nothing for those disturbed individuals that march to the beat of a different drummer.
