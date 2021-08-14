squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I don’t know where our commissioners shop, but all the people I know shop regularly at dollar stores. We only go to the grocery stores for items the dollar stores don’t carry. People that empty their ashtrays and dump dirty diapers in parking lots are not interested in eating healthy. Look in the grocery carts: unhealthy meats, sweet fruit drinks, etc.
Over 50 percent of new COVID cases are in eight states. Any guess on whether they are red or blue states? Some Southern comedian has a famous line: You can’t fix stupid.
Why do city officials allow a non-employee who is trying to help “take over” the city government into city facilities with someone who has access to city equipment? Being with the NAACP doesn’t mean access to city files. Someone should stop this now.
We need a break on our taxes in Dougherty County. It’s really stupid how much we have to pay.
Squawker, odds are that you are over 50 years old. It is a shame that you cannot simply mourn and pray for little Nigel and take an active role to help stop this violence. Not knowing the difference between a peace sign and a gang sign shows who you really are. What the hell are you doing to promote and conduct positive support?
It’s sad that the anti-vaxxers and people who have refused to wear masks see any attempt to assume some responsibility in protecting others as an imposition on their personal liberties. What’s even sadder is that many of them call themselves Christians. That Vaccinated Man (who is once again That Masked Man, thanks to the COVID surge)
Community activist Frank Wilson made a very true statement regarding the shooting death of Nigel Brown. He stated that if a cop had killed the young man, the streets would be fill with protesters.
The drainage ponds on either side of Partridge near Westover High School are full, and there are two major rain events on the horizon. Seems Public Works did not learn anything in 1994 and is trusting to luck again.
I need a good laugh ... can someone get me Demetrius Young’s resume? To think that one of seven people who make decisions on a quarter-billion-dollar-plus budget has no work history. It would be funny if it was other people’s money.
Running errands around Albany today, I noticed the way folks wear these protective masks. I now know why there are so many abortions and single-parent births. Contraceptives are more complicated than a mask.
If we would have had social media during the ’50s I might have gotten polio and smallpox.
Carlton, I have several guns in my home. I also have two hunting knifes, butcher knifes, steak knifes, screwdrivers and hammers galore, plus three vehicles. All could be used for weapons. So should I have to give up all of these things?
Japan will not deal with refugees currently. They say they have to look out for their own people first.
The Democrat-caused woes are here. Inflation is going up, crime rates are through the roof. The kicker is the Democrats in Washington could care less. The law-abiding people are going to have to take the country back from them.
