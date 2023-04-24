Hey now. Thanks, Fletcher, for adding some levity to chaos. When will this “Peace Train” that Yusuf Islam, Cat Stevens for those uncomfortable with his name, finally pull into town?
Carlton, what's up with the headline over your column? (Ed. Note: Technical problems with The Herald's design partner in Marietta is causing a number of issues. They're working to fix them.)
The dark humor column regarding good guys with guns by our editor has a lot of fresh-faced storyline to make it shine. But, sir, when a no-good jerk tries to put a 10-inch blade in you for your car, you will dearly want your pistol.
The Democratic Party wants you to think they will give you something for nothing. In reality they will give you nothing for something.
Fox News business model is to create boogeymen for its viewers to be afraid of. They live in fear 24/7.
It's funny what's happening to Ron DeSantis right now. He thought he had bested Disney, but as every Marvel fan knows, the movie isn't over even when the credits roll. How can you run for president when Disney has fans in all 50 states? Best thing, DeSantis will never be president. Signed, Yours Truly
Republicans love big government, they just don't like to admit it.
I don't care if you're pathetic enough to call yourself a Republican or Democrat (both are worthless), the people we are electing are not worthy of the offices they hold. They don't care about the people, just getting re-elected so they can control issues that should be up to individuals.
If the Republicans don't raise the debt-ceiling this summer, we won't get our Social Security. Save up.
Hope you are happy, Clinton. The computer technology you gave China is what is driving their phenomenal progress now. Same with the reactors you gave North Korea.
So America is owned by China? I wonder who sold it? If that is the case, could it be the same folks that sold the country to Japan, and then to the Saudis? You embrace greed, then politely forget that you did so. Now the next phase: blame it on someone else. Yeah, it probably was Hunter Biden.
You're going to need one of those good guys with guns one of these days, Fletcher. We'll see what you have to say then. We don't need to let politicians at our weapons.
To clarify: Because certain people (are allowed to) disobey the speed limits, Albany allocates multiple millions to install speed breaks, detectors and patrols. The money spent could otherwise feed the city’s hungry and homeless. Albany is not hungry because of poverty, it is impoverished because of stupidity.
I think the humor in your column may have been a little dark, Fletcher, but there is certainly truth in it. The rash of shootings of innocent people is turning into an epidemic. And yes-men like Michael Reagan (Why do y'all continue to run his columns?) try to supply spin to explain it.
Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson doesn't watch the NBA at all anymore because it's all "players whining about race, politics and lifestyle choices." That sent ESPN's Jalen Rose on a crying tantrum of his own that Phil is selfish. No, just smart.
