To the over-the-top Leesburg coach-pitch head coach: They’re only 6. The parents behind you have to get their kids to bed. Not one of those 6-year-olds is getting to MLB tomorrow, and everyone sees you being a jerk.
The best way to restore voter confidence in our election system is to dismantle Trump’s big lie.
Beautiful column by Jim Hendricks on the St. Jude Santa. Joe has been such an inspiration over all the years, and I hope others will join me in helping him have a happy birthday by sending a contribution.
To the squawker who doesn’t have to pick up their own trash and enjoys watching others do it for them: It clearly shows how damn stupid and sorry you really are. If you’re that dang ignorant about the effects of litter (and probably life in general), please post your home address so we can all dump our litter in your yard.
I’m guessing most Trump supporters weren’t burdened with an overabundance of schooling. That Masked Man
The new voting bill makes it easy to vote and harder to cheat.
B.J. don’t be a hypocrite. I don’t think you received a revelation. Tell the truth and make the devil a liar.
A Democratic Senator said it was easier to buy a gun than it is to vote. Using that same false logic, it is easier to illegally cross the U.S. border than it is to visit your family in the next state.
I am a 72-year-old white contractor. Skin color and gender don’t matter to me. What matters is knowledge, skill and the desire to do the job and not expect a pass because of skin color or gender. Only the sorriest of the sorry want a free pass. Life doesn’t give out participation trophies.
Not much more has been said about the Sistrunk case in Lee County ... did the lawyer pay off the TV stations again? It seems like mouths have been hushed, and we’ve only heard one side of the story. Mike — If you can hear us, your county misses you.
The Democrats falsely pretend they are concerned for American citizens regarding the mass shootings. Where was their concern regarding the many shootings in Chicago? Where was their concern regarding the summer riots and people being assaulted and killed? Democrats’ only concern is to take away your guns, there is no concern for your safety.
Unknown people of unknown origins without vaccinations of any kind are being bused all over the country to change the demographics of red states and to compete with Americans for jobs. YT, MM and their ilk aren’t worried because they are on the public dole.
SMRs, pretty soon you are going to have to get used to saying “Gov. Abrams.”
Big tech, TV and other media have and are controlling what the public can say and know. Now the White House is doing the same. This and open borders are the biggest threats to our country’s existence.
Stupidity is: to merchandize violence, murder and sex on TV and every media with the “John Wicks,” “Walking Dead,” “Shades of Grey,” and sex reality shows, then be shocked by some kid or mentally ill person killing people or some nitwit politician putting his hand on a woman’s shoulder. Accept some responsibility, where it belongs.
