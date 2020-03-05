squawkbox @albanyherald.com
I defy anyone to find one other city in this state, or even this country, where the mayor openly spreads false information to damage the city’s largest employer. Phoebe is the backbone of this area’s economy, and a town this size is lucky to have all the medical services it offers. For the life of me, I can’t understand why Mayor Bo and his buddies don’t appreciate that.
The Chamber of Commerce may have discovered Main Street and retail businesses, but what the Downtown Manager?
Carlton Fletcher hit the nail on the head with his article about Driving Under The Influence Of Cell Phones. Yep, It’s an Albany thang. No rules, just shear luck. “Move over old man, you’re blocking my signal.” ZZoooommmmmm! SCREACH! POW! “Where did that car come from?”
So let me get this straight? A marathon is more important than human health despite warnings from the media about Hollywood postponing the newest 007 film and the 2020 Olympics itself is in jeopardy, but Albany insists of hosting people from around the world that have likely come in contact with the coronavirus? One word: Greed.
A couple of years ago when the “Forever Country” video came out, I thought, “At last, country music has finally found it’s way back home again.” But I was wrong, country music is as lost as ever. We know the musical talent is still there. This is what happens when committees decide what is to be played and is to become a hit instead of the free market.
To the squawker saying Phoebe does not pay properly taxes: See Scott Steiner’s article in Tuesday’s online Albany Herald. And yes, Phoebe has buildings that are not medically related. The buildings are used for ancillary services.
Telling a senior citizen on Social Security/fixed income that a sandwich cost $3 is like telling a child to pay $3 for a 50-cent piece of candy. There should be a separate price for old people.
Donald Trump blames Obama for not stopping the spread of coronavirus in the U.S.! Trump is an endless liar who continues to try to con his followers into believing he is never responsible for taking serious actions to help the American citizens.
First of all, congratulations Biden. This is what I worry about. He can’t even remember the White House address or what year he was there. However, he will be placed in a assisted living house and someone else will run the country.
For all their talk about diversity, the Democrats are poised to pick one of the oldest white guys ever as their candidate. It’s a choice between a communist sympathizer and quid pro Joe. It’s looking like a landslide for Trump.
How are we supposed to go forward as a city/community if a fairly large percentage of our “people” don’t have enough sense to turn their headlights when it rains or have the decency and common sense to keep their trash in their vehicles until they get home?
Great article, Carlton. The streets are ridiculous. The 1600 and 1700 blocks of Acker have been in a very bad state for many years now. Of course, the powers that be never travel these streets, so no repairs.
