squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs both winning championships in 2021. My heart almost cannot handle it. What a great year.
Bulldog fans better buy a national champion T-shirt now. It will be another 41 years before you get to buy another one. War Eagle.
Thank you Gen. Charles McGee, 102, for your voice and unparalleled service flying missions in three wars, fighting for our way of life. Gen. McGee and the Tuskegee Airman are a perfect example of brave Americans who gave everything back and then some, saving Europe, Asia and the free world from unspeakable oppression and tyranny. The Patriot
SMRs, pay attention. Fox News is slowly phasing out the defeated former president from their coverage. They want to find a winner to cover.
President Biden must have slept through fifth grade. In Florence, S.C., that’s when we learned about Jim Crow laws. Separate bathrooms. Separate water fountains. Separate seating in movie theaters. Separate voting requirements. But the Georgia voting law doesn’t have “separate” anything. So why is the supposed “unifier” being so divisive?
Donna Anderson’s picture on the front page of Monday’s Herald was outstanding. What a beautiful sky.
The hairdresser going to the Riley Green concert this past weekend spreading COVID makes me sick how selfish one could be.
You people who say Democrats can win a fair election: How ignorant are you? Can you not count? Biden got 7 million more votes than your exalted one, and both Ossoff and Warnock easily beat their opponents in the runoff. Just so you know: 7 million is a lot. Ask someone who can count past 13.
Patriot squawker, you lied again. Biden did not say 52 Senators were domestic enemies. Easy enough to fact check Trumpsters.
What happens to the rest of the ox meat after the tail is removed? I never see packaged ox in the grocery stores.
YT, you are truly delusional. Did you ignore all of the Democratic leaders bailing out the rioters last summer, too? Again, there were thousands of rioters last summer. You need to be institutionalized.
T. Gamble’s column may have been his best ever ... and the silence is deafening from the Roll Tide yappers.
Yours Truly, get your head out of the sand. There were thousands of rioters in the 574 riots in 2020. Democrats didn’t want them arrested.
One month ago the COVID pills were touted to be a game-changer and now there is no mention of them. What’s the deal?
To the SMR asking what breeds white racism. The answer is white racists breed white racism. An added ingredient is the weak minds of white racists as well as their inferiority complex. You posted a list of supposed offenses as if white people are not guilty of any of those things. You’re stupid, racist and a follower. Shall I go on? Signed, Yours Truly
Sanford Bishop’s comments at the King Day event at Phoebe were extremely well-delivered. I know he’s been around for a long time, but that’s the best I’ve ever heard from him. It made me proud that he is my representative, and will be again after the November election.
