Albany and Dougherty County were better places when people like Dr. Chuck Lingle were in leadership positions. It was truly a “good life city” then.
Congratulations to the Dougherty County School System and Lincoln Elementary on the vibrant murals. Glad to see public art added to community buildings. Thanks also to the Albany Museum of Art and the Georgia Council for the Arts for the funding. But “six” large colorful panels? Must be new math. I counted eight large colorful panels in the picture and at the school this afternoon.
The D.A. messed up and let a murderer get away, so he thinks taking a self-defense case to the wall will make people forget his previous mistake. But two wrongs don’t make a right.
Phoebe is expanding and improving daily; just listen to Ben Roberts. The difference in Phoebe and the new proposed Lee County Hospital will be far greater than comparing the Lee County Publix to a fruit stand. Lee County is trying to build a house of cards disguised as a hospital.
The recent “Cup Cake Caper” robbery was nothing more than an aggressive panhandler. Deal with the problem — or expect more.
The half of Congress led by Democrats (House) is doing its work, but the half led by Republicans (Senate) is doing nothing because “Moscow Mitch” won’t allow votes on anything like background checks or funding to defend against Russian interference in our elections.
UPS, talk to your drivers about how to drive safely. I almost got run over by your driver who was flying out of a driveway and never slowed. I had to hit the brakes to avoid him. He flew out into the road. All your drivers drive too fast on dirt roads. Speed limit out here is 35. Tell them to drive like their kids are playing out here.
You can do it, Fletcher. Tell us the “whole story” about Mr. Rynders. In this case, no one is better qualified.
Roger Marietta is an asset to Albany and should be re-elected. He is very responsive when you have a Ward IV problem and gets results. He was instrumental in getting our alley cleared. He can often be seen picking up litter around Lake Loretta and throughout the neighborhood. Those are some of the reasons he should be re-elected.
If that squawker only got a $5 raise after King Trump’s tax cut, his boss has ripped him off. Squawker needs to get a new job.
An article in the Herald on Thursday informed us that “AG Chris Carr joins CFPB, state regulators to launch financial network.” This network outlines as one of its objectives: “Minimize unnecessary regulatory burdens and bolster regulatory certainty for innovative consumer financial products and services.” This organization appears to have been designed by financial institutions, and its sole purpose is to circumvent existing consumer safeguards.
I’m an older person still working to get by, so it really irks me to see groups of young people on street corners holding out buckets for money. Whatever happened to washing cars or doing something to earn the money?
Just a reminder. That $240 million impact from ASU is mostly taxpayer money coming out of your pocket, if you pay taxes.