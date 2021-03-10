squawkbox@albanyherald.com
King Randall, please stop lying. You have not purchased a school. People, check the public record — namely the Dougherty County School Board agenda. Bad enough you duped WALB, but now you’re taking this lie on a national tour. Probably the “X” men should be “Soon to be X-posed.”
Is it just me, or when President Biden has to squint to read a speech off a teleprompter does he remind anyone else of “Walter,” one of ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s dummies?
Not a single Trumplican senator voted for passage of the relief bill. These same people had no problem voting for the millionaire tax cut credit. They should receive that same vote of no when up for election. 2022 is coming.
Poverty, deficit and socialism: Trillions in stimulus and giveaways, open borders and irrational political agendas yields same result as pouring fertilizer on crabgrass. An irreversible, endless growing supply of crabgrass. A problem when Congress is an endless source of BS fertilizer.
Is it time to start throwing politicians into the volcanos of Mauna Loa or Mount Hood to appease the virus?
Man, Fletcher, you brought back some memories with the monster model column. My friends and I used to love those things when we were young. How about a picture of your painted Phantom?
I’ve been a Herald reader for a while. I was a reader in September 2017 when gas was $2.70 a gallon, through 2018 when it got to be over $3 a gallon and also in 2019 when gas ranged from $2.30 to $2.90 a gallon, all when Trump infested the White House. I don’t remember one SMR complaining about prices. Biden has been president six weeks and SMRs pretend he is solely responsible for gas prices. Signed Yours Truly
The Squawkbox should be full of expressions of concern about the U.S. border crisis. Even a Democratic U.S. representative from Texas is speaking out about this administration’s hiding the facts.
I wonder how many of those 300 capital rioters who got arrested were bailed out of jail by Kamala Harris. I am guessing none.
The fourth wave of COVID will be caused by the tsunami of infected illegal immigrants flooding our country, thanks to the Democratic policy of open borders.
The people who protested the Dixie Chicks, refused to watch NFL players kneeling, and boycotted NASCAR for banning Confederate flags are now warning us about “cancel culture.” Oh, the irony, the hypocrisy. That Masked Man
Thank you, Sens. Warnock and Ossoff for voting to uplift needy Georgians through this economic and health crisis. I am proud of my vote.
More than 100 migrants have tested positive for COVID-19. They have boarded buses for other locations in the U.S. since authorities in Texas have no permission to hold them. The White House permits this. Now, who is revealing Neanderthal behavior?
Irony of ironies. Republicans complain that Biden is “just reversing all of Trump’s policies to appease Trump-haters.” Where have I heard that before? ... Oh yeah, that’s exactly what Trump did in his attempt to end policy implemented by Obama. Oh, the blindness of those who refuse to see.
