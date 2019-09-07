Thank you, Commissioner B.J. Fletcher, for voting FOR the solar field in south Albany (along with Matt Fuller and Bob Langstaff). It was Roger Marietta, Jon Howard and Mayor Dorothy Hubbard who voted the measure down. Get your facts straight, squawker.
Squawker, I don't know about your $5 tax savings, but I just accepted a new position last week. The job wasn't there while the economy was in the outhouse; they're expanding because businesses are doing better. Job pays almost twice my current mid-level assignment. How many new venues in just Albany last two years?
Ed Rynders is a hoot. He's quitting and doing everything opposite of his reasons. He needs good health care so he is moving to St. Simons? He is moving away from his family. He's going to retire, but he is keeping his rental property and will do consultation, aka lobbyist. He used his power and influence to benefit himself financially.
The federal and state government agencies should be helping our hard-working farmers rather than the losers on the public dole who just want the monthly check, free housing, food stamps, etc. Over 70% of the federal budget goes to these lazy parasites. Write a letter to your elected representatives and follow up. Take action.
The Herald should do a story on all the Darton coaches that stayed at ASU ... oh, wait ... there’s only one left.
Congratulations, Ms. Fedrick. We celebrate what you've done already for ASU, but we're also celebrating what you will bring to the university in the future.
The Constitution Founding Fathers didn't put in the 2nd Amendment just so you could shoot Bambi vandalizing your garbage can. It was included as a last resort to stop a tyrannical government. Better for the government to fear we the people than them fear the government.
We've been losing a trade war with China for 40 years because of low tariffs bad deals and no borders.
Why have a big screen TV? Some movies delete top and bottom of screens. News is so banner-crazy that a view of island storm damage has one-third of the screen with a banner saying "storm damage."
Quite a number of mayoral and commission candidates will be canvassing until election time. If the candidates, volunteers and hired canvassers pick up trash as they move among the neighborhoods just think what a difference that can make. I challenge each one to pick up some trash.
For clarification: There are many long guns that fire the same rounds as handguns. There are several handguns that fire rifle rounds. So I guess WalMart is out of the ammo business totally.
Our stock markets are all near record highs, but you don't see this in the news. If it is not bad news for Trump, it is not reported.
ASU needs to make sure they can sign checks instead of having some weeklong celebration of a president. All about show.
You call him a man of God if you like, but Lorenzo Heard uses the pulpit at his church to spread hatred and discord. If that's what church members consider a man of God, it's no wonder churches sit mostly empty now during services.