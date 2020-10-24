squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Concerning our out-of-control welfare: Those who administer the program need to develop the mindset that givers have to learn to set limits because takers don’t have any. Welfare is intended to assist one to “get back on his feet,” not to perpetuate generations of recipients by taking away their incentive to work and become productive members of society.
Carlton, great article about Mr. Kirchdorfer and Hamlet. Different. Would love more like this. Also enjoy anything historical (not necessarily about south Georgia).
Small Places, Big Flavor has added to my list of restaurants to try. Great article.
Even an inmate should have the basic right to a hot shower. It has been a couple of weeks now since the jail facility has said they were fixing the issue. Lee County can do better than this. How long would you wait to have your hot water fixed at home? With COVID and flu season coming back in a big way, too. Sanitation is questionable without hot water.
Fascinating interview Friday morning with Mr. Don Cole on radio station 102.1. He answered all questions without trying to con the people listening, and that is unusual, especially considering the man he’s running against.
How can Donna Brizille say 90% of black women are against President Trump? How does she know? I am surprised at how smart she is.
Your squawks display little evidence you are well-educated, YT. You’re probably a protected species with a degree from a degree mill. Whoop-de-doo.
Hey, Yours Truly: Harry Truman (D) was president when the Korean War started. Eisenhower ended it. Since the Vietnam War actually started when the French reoccupied Indochina in 1946, that was also Harry Truman (D). Try to get your historical facts right.
Trump has accounts in China and paid more taxes to the Chinese government than he has paid to the United States Treasury.
Many Republicans, including at least two former chairs of the Republican National Committee, support Biden. Trump supporters are simply trying to make themselves feel better by characterizing Biden and most Biden supporters as radicals.
Get involved and go vote.
Last week a reporter asked Joe Biden if the public had a right to know if he would “pack the court,” to which Biden bellowed “No, they don’t!” This week a reporter used Biden’s words to ask “If they vote on the Barrett confirmation before the election, you are open to expanding the court?” After a pause Biden emphatically and unequivocally replied “I’m open to considering what happens from that point on.”
I hope the elderly lady who was harassed at the voting site follows through with her lawsuit against Demetrius Young. Just like his mother, he’s only out for himself.
One SMR is “bragging” that Sen. Loeffler and the Lying King Trump donate their salaries. Loeffler makes more than enough money on insider trading and the Lying King makes more than his yearly salary during every one of his hundreds of golfing trips by charging the Secret Service for their rooms at his property. No need for a salary when you are cheating and stealing so much more. Signed Yours Truly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.