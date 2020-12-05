Let's see, my commissioner and his three neighbors don't like alley dust getting on their cars, so Mr. Edwards decides to spend $3.5 million paving alleys that are for the most part only used by garbage collectors. The 2020 insanity will never end. What a waste of my tax dollars.
Politics has for too long been a dirty business. This election cycle has moved filth, corruption and illegal tampering into the stratosphere. Offenders must be identified, investigated, put under oath, tried for state and/or federal crimes and sentenced if found guilty. Americans are fed up.
I wonder if a pardon was part of Melania’s new prenup.
Democrats should leave the dearly departed alone and let them rest in peace. Dead people are tired of having to rise from their graves to vote in elections they care nothing about.
I came home for Thanksgiving holidays and was disappointed as my family and I walked downtown Albany and the (former) Albany Herald building was not decorated for the Christmas holidays. What happened to the two ladies that decorated for breast cancer didn't for the Christmas holidays. They did an outstanding job in October; we were really looking forward to taking pictures again. Maybe next year.
Those poll workers and the USPS folks that cheated, committed voter fraud. They must be held accountable with a 10-year prison term for breaking the law if caught. Go get them.
Trump is angry because his AG couldn't find evidence of any fraud in the election (other than the incumbent president, who is one of the biggest frauds in American history). Sounds like another Trump crony may soon learn what the underside of a bus looks like. That Masked Man
There are some Democrats going to jail for voter fraud. And I will dance a jig when they do.
Republican Florida attorney Bill Price is under investigation for attempting to register to vote in the Jan. 5 runoff. He also posted a video on Facebook live instructing other Florida Republicans on how to do it. After being exposed, he claims it was a joke. Is there evidence that “many people” are requesting absentee ballots to add illegal Democratic votes to rig the runoff? Or is it as nonexistent as the claim that the presidential election was rigged?
Tell me exactly how much of any Democrats' salary has gotten donated to charity. We’ll be waiting.
I received my absentee ballot yesterday, but since the Republicans don't believe in the absentee ballots I guess I won't vote. Just as well, I'm tired of voting for the lesser of two evils anyway.
You can get your wife expensive jewelry, perfume or a fancy purse, but she will never forget the Christmas you got her a padded toilet seat. Never ...
We don't need David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler trying to manipulate a lost election. Nor do we need their continuing lies covering their illegal stock sales for six more years. Loeffler is a carpetbagger who married her rich boss and now believes in aliens more than Georgians. Perdue has always been a pompous wimp and a money-hungry sellout who should have told Georgians about COVID-19 warnings.
