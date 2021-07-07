squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To the squawker who believes “God’s chosen president” will return: If God was choosing a president, I don’t believe He would choose a lying, cheating bully. Let’s hope not.
Thankful for a true journalist who reports the truth. Stay strong through the heat, Seegmueller. The citizens are happy to have someone actually tell us the truth for once.
I want to be King Randall when I grow up. I’ll get to live free, travel free and be called a hero while I misappropriate donations.
Criminals, without consequence, cyberattack world’s security systems and societies. When enough chickens are eaten, a smart farmer quits building more fences, he hunts and kills the damn fox. We are at war; maybe Biden should open his eyes and act like it.
Cori Bush says we are living on stolen land. Why is she still here? She should move to Africa, where she may become a slave and no longer be free.
Those teachers who defy the law by teaching the racist CRT should be fired on the spot and banned from ever teaching again.
Let’s see ... Black History Month, King Day and now Juneteenth. Seems like we’re carrying this woke-ness thing way too far. What’s next, Bill Cosby Week?
After the way he messed up the last election in Georgia, Trump will help a Democrat get elected governor in Georgia next year.
Those traffic cameras make mistakes and don’t always get a clear shot of a tag. I once got a letter saying my dump truck ran through a toll booth on Georgia 400 in Atlanta. The truck was never driven far from Americus, never went to Atlanta. I managed to get the ticket and fine dropped, but it was a mess that should never have happened.
President Biden has failed to support his first responsibility, to protect the Americans of this country. It is time for impeachment for him and his VP. They are not fit for government responsibly. To remove what works to cause a border crises is ignorant.
I don’t know how anybody else felt, but I hated to get up and got to work (Tuesday) morning. It’s time like these where I hate long, holiday weekends.
Wake up call for the “woke” people saying that fireworks displays are racist: Absolute hogwash. Black Americans are free because they are Americans. Ask the black veteran with the Silver Star who helped organize the fireworks if we are a free people or not.
I don’t remember so much fuss being made when the group protested about masks outside the government center. Two sets of standards, maybe?
Trumpsters, remember if you vote you will end up on jury duty. Something to think about.
I found it sad in the story about redistricting where people said that Marjorie Taylor Greene represented their “conservative values.” That crazy woman represents values that no one else has ... she’s just there for the money and to further her personal (read crazy) worldview. So sad that people like that get into public office.
If I were the coach of Gwen Berry, I would kick her off the Olympic team and send her home. Someone like that has no place playing for the U.S. in sports. I would offer her a ticket to the country of her choice in Asia.
