House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been forced to cancel her planned flight to Taiwan after China announced they have developed deadly surface-to-air vodka-seeking missiles.
The Democrats’ so-called Inflation Reduction Act will not do anything to reduce the high inflation, it will impose more taxes on the low-income working class, making poor people even poorer.
You are wasting your time and space in this column on Pat-Riot. Stop feeding this narcissistic Trump want-to-be. Like others in the Kool-aid-fueled cult, he and they will deny knowledge in favor of answers from the Ouija board.
Obama and Biden kill terrorists in the Middle East. Trump takes money from Saudi Arabia.
Squawker, that’s a lie. The Democrats and their left-wing liberal piggy bank billionaire supporters are much more like Chairman Mao and his nasty bunch. Silencers of the truth and enslavers of free people for re-education. Sounds just like the current administration.
I walked outside this morning and the air seemed so fresh and invigorating, moreso than usual. Then I remembered, Pelosi is in Asia
Do what you enjoy and hang with those who make you smile.
We as a relatively small community are so fortunate to have institutions like the Albany Chorale, Theatre Albany and the Albany Symphony. Please support these groups; they provide so much entertainment in our community.
Without Will Smith, the Braves would not have won the World Series. Good luck to a good man and Braves hero.
Thank you, NAMI Albany for all the good work you do. While all these overnight “nonprofits” spring up to try and get their hands on some of the funds being handed out by state and national government, you folks just quietly go about doing your work of helping people with mental problems. You are a blessing to this community.
I, having criticized Pelosi, rightfully or wrongfully, am tempered by a well-written CNN article: “Opinion: Here’s a Taiwan chill pill for your Pelosi-induced anxiety” by Clarissa Wei. However, I remain concerned, and Washington is still crazy.
Nice, subtle article by Doug Porter. He doesn’t even live here anymore, but he’s obviously flabbergasted by the Historic Committee’s attempts to exert authority it is incapable of handling. These people have got theirs; why should they care if attempts to make the city better fail? Following their lead at the expense of progress is insane.
The city of Moultrie is putting in new restaurants. I hope they build a Hooters.
That’s very interesting Squawker, as I am well-known for holding Marjorie T. Green and Matt Gaetz in the same regard as Nancy Pelosi, Al Sharpton and Stacey Abrams: Political nut-jobs with no dignity who have proven by speaking that they surely do not belong in any elected office in America. The Patriot
When you start electing buffoons to serve in your local government, you get the kind of petty infighting like we’re seeing now in this ridiculous one-upsmanship over SPLOST and LOST. Left out is what’s best for the citizens; we could care less about the local politicians exiting the clown car.
