My wife is a Jolene ... she was STUNG by the notion that she would not be welcomed at the Ashburn Fire Ant Festival!
I’m certain Pat Riot would qualify for one of those stupidity disability checks with a 100% rating.
Hope is a killer — of the need to work toward a stated desirable end.
Thank you, Dr. Parker, for reminding us about some of our true heroes. I think all of us remember women like the ones you mentioned who were among the unsung heroes of the movement.
Now that Trump has admitted that he lied ... Really? He admits to the plot of using Pence to overturn the election that Biden won. He admits to backup plans to support the lie and take the presidency back that he lost. These are crimes. Now let’s see you the law, order, and the belief in justice for all that you profess to believe in.
The Herald should put Representative Greene on the payroll. Great column Sunday.
If Donald Trump is elected again in 2024, it may be the last democratic election in this country. Oh, the irony of all the right-wingers who claim to hate communism, that we could end up with an authoritarian government just like, oh, say Russia. That Vaccinated Man
I was enraged when I saw that the University System and the governor were going to do nothing about renaming colleges and buildings for segregationists, slave owners, Klan members and others not deserving of such honor. If I were Ms. Fedrick and Judge Phipps, I’d demand payment for my time.
Excellent column about the naming farce perpetuated by the University System of Georgia and our governor. They tried to slip their non-response by quietly; thank you for making it public. Remember, this man is running for re-election.
Sunday’s editorial page was good, but get rid of Thault.
It’s funny how y’all bring up “qualifications” for Supreme Court Justice now, but you had no qualms about Trump’s nominees, whose only qualifications were their willingness to do what the right-wingers wanted. How short our memories seem to get.
It’s no wonder CNN only has a few hundred viewers. I accidentally heard a CNN talking fool say that “communities of color will be more impacted by climate change.” I know the virus is racist, but I was shocked to hear that climate change is also racist. Man, with WWWIII on the horizon, I’m glad to know that liberals are keeping a look out for us.
Leave it to you, Fletcher, to try and stir things up about what happened in the past. Here’s the thing: Most of these individuals mentioned gave a lot of money to those schools. Money trumps decency any day. I thought you’d know that by now.
I see now why Dick Yarbrough speaks so glowingly of the Grady School of Journalism at UGA. Let’s don’t lionize a man who stands for everything a university and university system should not.
YT’s woke ideas would have gotten him fragged during the Vietnam era.
Biden is making the same mistake with his Supreme Court choice that he made with VP Harris, who is completely not qualified. A lifetime appointment should be the most qualified person, regardless of race or sex.
