There are some students who failed during the school year. However, there are many students who are going to high school during the the summer for initial credit so they can graduate early.
I’ve always thought, seeing him play at different venues around Albany and in Florida, that Phil Facchini was pretty muck a d---. But after reading all the stories about him, I get the feeling that he’s a pretty cool dude. Thanks for the series.
We are a society drowning in information, yet starving for the wisdom to tell the truth from fiction, and too lazy to do the legwork to check it out.
Gee, I wonder what it was that made the DA realize guns, gangs and drugs were “priority issues” in Albany. The shootings? The murders? The rampant crime? What a city we live in.
The Republican COVID vaccination strategy seems to be to kill off their base of support. Very strange ... That Masked Man
Yeah, genius, the COVID variants are Democratic ruses to keep the populace in line. Wow. It’s people like you who give people like Donald Trump the mistaken idea that they’re way more important than they really are.
The liberals think if we banned guns, crime would go away. If stupid could fly, they would be a jet.
You people who have the nerve to put down our true president are what’s wrong with America now. Your twisted perspective — you complain about the crime, but you want to defund police and turn criminals loose — is really sad. When President Trump resumes the office, things will be much different ... and better.
Now there is an SMR claiming that statues of John Lewis or MLK need to be removed because the “Southern history” statues were removed. The removed statues were of members of the Confederacy, a group that seceded from and went to war with the United States. Should we let Japan, Germany or Vietnam display their statues? Signed, Yours Truly
I read James Pratt’s editorial with interest, hoping to learn something from his reasoning. I was disappointed. He offered nothing new, just the same stuff that his comrades have been saying: Give me more, give me more, give me more. Here’s an idea: Tell these “needy” people to get jobs.
If Gwen Berry hates America that much, she should not be competing in the Olympics representing the United States. She should go represent China or Russia. If our flag and National Anthem are not good enough for her, then she is not good enough to represent our country. That goes for any other anti-American athlete.
A lot of the editorial decisions made by The Herald do not exactly make sense, but adding Dick Lyons to the editorial lineup is an excellent decision. I don’t always agree with him, but he is an excellent writer and offers well-thought-out opinions.
T. Gamble has seen the handwriting on the wall, the decline of college football as we know it. He is so wise.
We need to get back to the Southern tradition of a summer kitchen. A screened-in outside space with a stove, refrigerator, and sink with enough overhang to keep the rain out. Keep the heat out of the house, like an all-weather grilling station.
