squawkbox@albanyherald.com
What you’re obviously too dense and/or Trump-blind to understand is that there was no reason for the FBI to raid Obama’s house. He didn’t try to overthrow the government.
squawkbox@albanyherald.com
What you’re obviously too dense and/or Trump-blind to understand is that there was no reason for the FBI to raid Obama’s house. He didn’t try to overthrow the government.
SMRs, do you have to pay dues to be in the Cult 45 Club? Remember there is no such thing as a free lunch.
You ask why anyone needs an AR-15. I ask why the IRS needs 87,000 more agents and 5 million rounds of ammunition.
Abrams is one confused person. She wakes up Monday and is defunding the police. She wakes up Tuesday and is giving the police pay raises. She wakes up Wednesday and makes sure no criminal goes to prison. Who knows what’s on her mind the rest of the week? You can be sure it’s something deterrent to the well-being of the U.S.
Fishing is my drug of choice.
Wanna know how to spot a RINO? He immediately deflects to Hillary, Obama, and/or Hunter Biden when anything he doesn’t like is revealed about his lord and master. If Trump hadn’t removed classified, top secret documents after leaving office, why wouldn’t the FBI come for him? His hands are hardly clean.
Still no word on Municipal Court theft investigation outcome, but city plans to add a director for Municipal Court administration. Give us theft results first, please.
Trump is now saying he declassified the documents seized by the FBI. How good is he to know, in advance, to declassify documents that were going to be planted by the FBI? The Equality Man
Just think, the world’s population is about 8 billion people. If Elon Musk gave $1 million to every person on earth, he would have about $202 billion left in is account.
How can anyone spot a Republican? Look for the beat-up pickup truck with the Confederate flag bumper sticker next to the Trump sticker. They’ll have on their MAGA hat, dirty overalls with no undershirt and boots. The surest sign will be the miracle of having their heads buried in the sand and somehow also up their a##. Signed, Yours Truly
If we have zero inflation as Biden said, why do we need an Inflation Reduction Bill?
Gov. Kemp has made it easier to get and carry a gun. That’s why school safety is a problem now.
The Democrats are increasing taxes and government spending on a massive scale to fight inflation. This is the exact opposite of what needs to be done but it’s the only thing they know how to do. They don’t have a clue.
Trump prevented the FBI from confiscating a box of documents by labeling it Epstein’s Client List.
When Democrats elected Obama president, they solidified the us-and-them politics. His anti-American policies, wrecking of small businesses and attempted destruction of our health care system made it worse. They then trotted out Hillary. You know the rest of the story. The Patriot
The corrupted FBI has raided Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home. They need to leave Trump alone. He hasn’t done anything. They are trying everything to criminalize Trump to keep him from running in 2024. The real criminal is sitting in the White House.
I am so fed up with Hollywood pushing their opinions on Georgia. They need to clean their toilet (California) before nosing into our business.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.