It’s sad that race trumps everything in politics and the courtroom.
The editor of this paper writes two columns a week for the editorial page. That’s one of the reasons I get this paper. He should not be allowed to “take a day off.” You owe us a column.
With early voting starting today (10-17-22), voters of Dougherty County who weren’t heard the first time around have been given a second chance to vote for county commission chairman with a write-in vote. Go vote.
Don’t lump Warnock along with trainwreck Walker. You MAGA RINOs totally own the embarrassment that is Walker. He’s every stereotype of a black man rolled into one: history of violence, four baby mamas, absentee father, liar, who does so as easily as he breathes.
Now that is a Republican. The squawker says they would vote for Herschel as long as he doesn’t shoot someone before the election. If he does you say you won’t vote. Well, there’s a 50/50 chance you won’t be voting.
Our families aren’t the same anymore because we buried the ones that used to keep the families together.
The September report showed inflation is still on the rise. The Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act is working out real well.
A young lady told her friend that she had a pregnancy test today. Her friend asked, Were the questions hard?
Amazed at Stacey Abrams’ TV ads saying she wants to spend that Georgia $5 billion surplus. Amazed that she thinks government should spend every dollar they have. Doesn’t she realize where that money came from?
Albany, my campaign is in full swing. My campaign speeches will reach a level of eloquence that will exceed the intelligence of the truly small-minded racist perpetrators who love to play the victim. Signed, Yours Truly
Herschel Walker flew to a campaign stop the other day. One of the flight attendants gave him a pair of “captain’s wings” as a souvenir. The next day he went to the airport at his home in Texas and insisted that he be allowed to “drive the plane.” Your next Senator!
Guess we know who the potheads will be voting for. I’ve never used illegal drugs of any kind. That used to be considered a plus. In Biden’s bass-ackwards America, drug use is commendable.
With the Republicans, we need some good old retroactive abortions.
Tulsi Gabbard is a Democrat with unbelievable common sense. So much so, she is leaving the Democratic Party because of its progressive move to the far left. Let’s hope more Democrats will come to their senses and leave the party, otherwise we become a socialist country that is doomed to failure.
I find it pathetic that all these whiners in the Squawkbox blame all the ills in this country on Democrats, as if this group has somehow risen up and usurped the power to do all these things they’re accused of. The real problem is we let politicians of all parties get away with the things they do.
Hey squawker, we don’t hate the player we hate the game. Herschel is obviously pro-life ... ask all the baby mamas. You pushed the mess, now eat your hypocrisy.
The only people who love Biden and Abrams are welfare recipients — takers, not makers.
