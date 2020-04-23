squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Mayor Bo Dorough: You did Albany and Georgia proud with your appearance on the “Today” show Thursday morning. We definitely made the right choice in the election.
Squawker, it would be just plain dumb not to gladly accept and cash that very generous donation from Kelly Loeffler. If she receives an ethics violation or wrist-slap so what? Phoebe will not be asked to return that money regardless. And you can still vote your mind in November if your head isn’t buried in the sand.
Whether you agree or like his writing or not, Fletcher nailed it in his column about re-opening too soon. As soon as there was blowback in Georgia, the president blamed Kemp. Gutless.
Would be king Donald Trump threw hillbilly worshiper Kemp under the bus. Surprise, surprise! Trump said, “I told the Georgia governor it wasn’t a good idea to re-open the economy.” So now even more Georgians will most likely die from COVID-19 because an SMR wants to do his master’s bidding.
Really worried about you liberals with Trump derangement syndrome. Don’t know if you can take four more years.
Thanks to The Herald for Sunday’s article highlighting the role of obesity in risk of death from COVID. As for Dougherty County, it has a higher rate of obesity than the Georgia average, and at the same time the highest rate of poverty in the state. How in the world can these two facts co-exist? Then I went to Lowe’s today and the fattest of the fat were walking around with no masks and no gloves. I guess they have a death wish.
My hair has gotten so bad that even my phone no longer recognizes who I am.
It amazes me that 45,000 Americans are dead because Donald Trump was asleep at the wheel during January and February, but so many people still worship him.
After Wednesday’s press conference on the coronavirus, Trump threw Gov. Kemp under the bus saying it was too early to open the state of Georgia. It’s a shame that Trump’s so-called “base” does not have a clue about what’s going on.
So Trump says it’s too soon to open Georgia. Ha! Joke’s on you, Goober Kemp. Even I thought Trump wouldn’t throw you under the bus this soon.
I hear that restaurants are re-opening. Do we still have to wear our facemasks while eating?
Folks, I love dogs as much as anyone. But if you can’t control their barking, then you have no business owning one. Their barking is a way of dealing with their environment, of handling stress. Your neighbors shouldn’t have to put up with the noise. If everyone would try to live by the Golden Rule, Albany would be a much better place.
I want dentists offices, banks and necessary places to open back up and I’d be glad to make an appointment. I don’t want unnecessary places bowling alleys, nail salons, etc. to open. How does this even make sense?
So there is a method to Gov. Kemp’s madness in reopening some businesses. It is all about unemployment benefits. He is making sure that those workers cannot say they are involuntarily unemployed, even if they cannot actually perform their jobs under the guidelines. That means they cannot file claim benefits. Nasty.
