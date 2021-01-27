squawkbox@albanyherald.com
If you say you are fair and unbiased and you write bad things about only one party ... you just might be a hypocrite.
Carlton, please help me and my 75 million deplorable Trump supporters find a place that we can be reprogramed. Please do not direct us to the same place that programed Yours Truly and That Masked Man.
Joe and Jill went up the Hill. He signed many executives orders. “You workers don’t matter. Twitter will silence your chatter as I open the southern border.”
When your love for one man is greater than the love for your country and its values, then you are truly a traitor.
If Biden wants unity, he is going to have to compromise.
Squawker, you are part of the problem when misinformation is given. You know that Biden’s approval rating that was given on Jan. 25 is higher than Trump’s has ever been (56%). Prove me wrong.
So Trump should face zero consequences because he’s out of office? The second impeachment wasn’t simply to remove Trump from office. It’s about accountability. No one, especially a president who incites insurrection, should be above the law. And he should never hold federal office again. Let’s see if 17 GOP Senators uphold their oaths of office.
Great article on Wednesday, Mr. Fletcher.
Biden wants to spend trillions of dollars on climate change even though we are reducing our carbon output and every other industrial nation is increasing. If we reduced carbon to 0, it would not fix climate change.
Mailed check to Pennsylvania on Dec. 10, 2020 for auto payoff. They received it Jan. 19, 2021 (39 days later). I hope USPS will be able to take care of our mail better. They are really having a difficult time with the mail lately.
As Trump departed Washington, he said he’d be back “in some form.” I hope it’s a prison jumpsuit. That Masked Man
If you want to persuade someone to think as you do, you need to use facts and examples rather than calling names and canceling them.
How many MAGA members from south Georgia that took part in the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” patriot fun festival will go to jail? Stay tuned.
Do you Democrats really want China to have the ability to turn off your electricity? Biden has rescinded Trump’s ban on China having involvement in America’s national power grid.
Ha ha haaa! Squawker, Trump will be Prisoner #00045-004 in 2024.
The new president signed 17 executive actions on his first day in office. Not a one of them had anything to do with helping the American people. Lord, help us.
Good grief, Charlie Brown. Another workshop? Helps presenters feel legitimate and important, I guess. How about a workshop concerning the chicken bone and orange soda litter in my street every night?
It’s amateur time at the White House. Joe Biden is out of touch with the American worker, out of touch with his voters, Biden is out of touch with reality.
Recently, a squawk asked what pastors are doing during this pandemic. A few days later, I received a telephone call from the pastor of my church. This octogenarian appreciated it. In years past, a pastor was considered a shepherd and the congregation his flock.
Hey there Masked Man! Thank you for your comment on the Hee Haw audience!I watched that show every week for years as a kid.There is no other audience I would want to be part of .Gorgeous smoking hot Babes and the Best Musician's on the planet. Just a total blast to watch! Of course the Hee Haw honeys wouldn't have given a gloating loser like you the time of day.Salute!
