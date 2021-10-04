squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Everyone needs to read the Quote of the Day on the front page of Sunday’s paper.
Yo, right-wing Squawker, YT and TVM may have a “brother-in-law connection” to the Herald, but they are telling the truth.
Our local decision-makers are apparently as spending crazy with our tax money as those in Washington. Even if the funds they are handing out are from the federal government, it came from us in the form of taxes. Paying persons to get the COVID vaccinations is morally wrong. Did they never consider doing what Delta did? Just go up on the insurance premiums for those refusing.
Republicans do not want two years of community college free for Americans. They want to keep their supporters uneducated.
City/county utilities are not doing a very good job on the 3700 block of Quail Hollow Drive. Water has been flowing out of a water line and filling the ditches for several days, and I mean not a slow flow rate, it is gushing. Such a waste.
Follow the money may have been too cryptic. Knowing one’s sources of income and how it is spent reveals the true nature of an organization. The Albany Humane Society wants the community’s support but to my knowledge does not share information with the community. Full transparency might turn critics into cheerleaders. Is it true that board members sign non-disclosure agreements?
I looked up racist in the dictionary: Demetrius Young’s picture was beside it.
Seems the Braves announcers were bragging too much about them winning their division. They are not invincible. They have the worst record of any of the other playoff teams. We’ll see if they can brag all the way to a World Series championship. Otherwise it’s just another typical year where the Braves make the playoffs and get eliminated.
If you wear a facial diaper in the car by yourself, you must be a scared Democrat.
Is it legal for non-governmental institutions to be given local tax monies? Handing out our tax money is just an indirect way for politicians to buy votes.
The right-wing activist Supreme Court could well lose all semblance of being neutral and not being political hacks in this upcoming term. They are making more frequent use of the “shadow docket” than any time in history. Major decisions are being made without transparency, and lawyers won’t know the possible legal reasoning for the decision, which creates problems in arguing future cases.
A man is not saved and then baptized. A woman does not wash clothes because they are already clean. I’ve seen a lot of smart women but not that smart. She washes clothes because they’re dirty. Man is baptized because he is dirty and needs to be cleaned. Acts 22:16: “And now why tarries thou? Arise and be baptized and wash away thy sins, calling on the name of the Lord.”
Inflation: the correction that takes place anytime the government artificially attempts to correct the economy.
If money is to be given for taking the COVID vaccine, it should go to the people who willingly did their part to keep all of us healthy. Bribing people who had chosen not to do their part is insulting to those who did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.