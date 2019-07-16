They are doing it again to the uninformed voters. Dougherty County promised no property tax increase if the voters would give them another slush fund in the form of SPLOST. Now they are talking a property tax increase. Fools will always be fooled.
To the squawker who thinks God created evil: God created a beautiful angel, the light bearer, Lucifer. This angel decided to love himself and declared he would not serve. God gave him a free will and he chose badly. Understand now?
Hey, Carlton, let's hear it for the '40s and '50s -- Artie Shaw, Jo Stafford, Frank, Joni James.
How do preachers from small churches filled with poor members afford to travel the world for weeks on end ? Again, IRS and county tax investigators should force tax-exempt organizations to open their books. Dougherty County is going broke with white flight, government wasteful spending and pop-up tax exempt churches.
Interesting article on the impending film "The River" that is planned to be filmed in Albany. Glad these two are trying to accomplish something worthwhile, and I wish them success.
Merriam Webster: Fascism: "A political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.
Thank you for the editorial on the false report of a Phoebe nursing shortage. The hospital has its issues, but such malicious, false posts should qualify for action against those who create them, and those who post and share them.
The ultra-radical "squad" is so out of touch with reality that they even call members of their own party racist. Their use of profanity at the news conference yesterday was totally nuts.
Why does it take Operation Southern Shield to get the police to do the job they should be doing year round? Enforcing the law and making the streets safe.
I was glad to read about the growth Pretoria Fields is seeing in grocery stores. I love the tasting room and hope for nothing but continued success from them. It's a great thing for Albany; in fact it's one of the best things to happen here in a long time.
Said it before, I'll say it again: Lucas Jackson is not a closer. Time to get off your wallet, Braves.
Firing the Headmaster less than a month before school starts is gross negligence on the board’s part. They are the ones who need to step down. They’re running off all the good ones.
I see Ol' Bone Spurs is resurrecting the Vietnam War era reactionary slogan: America, love it or leave it!
Just came back from central California where thousands of acres of crops are grown. Did not see a line of fake Christians applying for jobs in the fields.
If the four socialist congresswomen that Trump called out had been white males, and he had tweeted the exact same thing, would that be considered racist? Certainly not, but because he is a white male and they aren’t, it’s now racist? Calling him racist just because of his race is actually racist. Good job, Mr. Trump!