The city commissioners got it right. The voters shouldn’t be allowed to vote on a liquor sales on Sunday law. They have proven themselves lacking in intelligence by simply looking at the folks they voted into office.
The deficit has hit $1 trillion two years sooner than expected. The Deal Maker promised to lower the deficit with his tax cut last year — somebody is not telling the truth.
So now the district attorney is going to charge the man who shot his employee with murder and voluntary manslaughter? Looks like overkill (no pun) from the man who turned an accused murderer lose because of his ineptitude in court.
If you have sleep problems, don’t go to the VA office in Albany, Georgia. It will take over two months to get any help. Does this make sense if you can’t sleep? I will not be back.
They say the lack of a father is the reason for most gang murders. No, it’s the lack of a good father as, ironically, the 20-year-old murdered on Cherry Ave. was murdered by a father and his son.
Has Lee County been having more dead Republicans voting than normal?
When people see a crime committed and are too afraid to testify because they know the person who did it will get out of jail a few hours after he’s arrested, we have a serious problem.
Come on, Doc, give a break here. I couldn’t possibly stink. I bathe once a month. Whether I need it or not.
Just got to thinking, are there any new houses being built in Albany these days? Do not know when I have passed a new house being built.
If guns kill people, how do people get out of gun shows alive?
Trump does not have the backbone to stand up to the NRA and the gun manufacturers’ lobby. The 2nd Amendment and safe gun laws can co-exist for the betterment of our society.
Help someone today besides yourself.
Squawker, I don’t see the word abortion in the Bible, but it’s similar to what is done now after robbing body parts in Jeremiah 32:35.
For a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself out by the handle. Think before you vote.
Those of us who live within a 50-mile radius of Albany should be on the phones weekly to our commissioners ensuring Albany’s problems with crime, drugs and gangs is not allowed to move into our own counties. Albany is out of control with leaders who talk but do not act. They have done it for decades and have now lost control. They allowed it to get like this, so they need to own it.
The people of Albany would rather gripe and complain than fix things. That’s why they don’t appreciate all the work completed by the City Commission.
You voted for Hillary and you’re calling Trump voters “uninformed?” LOL. Like all arrogant leftists, you actually believe only you should decide who is president. You are the facists. You’re too dumb to see it because of your self-assuming arrogance.
Is there a name for the personality type that can watch the outrageous things Trump says and the vicious attacks of people and the blaming everyone but himself for everything wrong, and still be numb to it and support or approve of this person?