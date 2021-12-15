Hey Squawker with kids in "strict private school": How many "birthing mothers" at Westover do you actually know? Are your assertions facts or opinions? Google racism and see if your picture doesn't pop up.
Is Joe Manchin an elephant in donkey clothing or is he just an ass?
I'm very pleased to read more regular columns by Will Thault. His opinions seem to be well-thought-out, unlike many (most) Herald columnists.
Squawker who commented on Westover mothers: You might want to check yourself in the mirror. Your unbridled racism is showing. You sound like one of Trump's little proud monkeys who's so happy when your master praises you.
To the person inquiring about a student on a school bus on Saturday: They have Saturday school at Westover High School.
I feel for President Clinton, knowing he has to listen to Hillary bad-mouth President Trump every day. People who listen and agree with her are as bad as those who listen and believe in President Biden. 2022 should be the end of the Democratic party. 2024 will prove it.
Hey Riverkeeper: Don't complain about any farmer with your mouth full of what they provide. If you don't like farmers, then you would love North Korea where there is never enough food for the people.
If I had a dollar for every gender there is, I'd have two dollars and a bunch of counterfeits.
Karen, how are you able to measure the parenting skills of most of the mothers of Westover High students? Same nonsense from the 1960s spouted today. By the way, when you finish examining your own skills, see if you can determine who are the greatest recipients of "so-called" welfare benefits. You will probably see how the system supports you and yours. Enjoy your snow crab legs.
I miss the Grammar Guy.
Trumpsters, check out Robert Scott Palmer, a Trump supporter who now sees things differently.
Westover was bound to end up joining the ranks of other local schools where violence and fighting are part of the daily norm. And with the school system full of ill-prepared ASU graduates, expect future years to be much the same. The Patriot.
It is again time to hold each individual accountable for their actions and not shift the blame to society.
Has it ever occurred to the Squawker whining about Eggs Up and where they choose to direct their money that maybe the owner’s kids go to Lee County schools? You’re threats of “taking your business elsewhere” will be met with five that will dine there now that you have shown your true colors.
Will Thault, I'm just curious. Did you serve in the military at any time in your life? Just asking.
I hope Lee Commissioners read the Albany Herald article about Phoebe providing $33 million in indigent and charity care, along with an additional $6 million in community benefit programs in 2021. The cost of providing indigent care in very poor communities like Albany and Lee County is the driving force preventing a new hospital from being built in Lee County or anywhere in south Georgia.
Joe Biden’s motto was to Build Back Better. I am still waiting for the build back, much less the better.
