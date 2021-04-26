squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I attended an outside Dance-a-thon at Lake Park School. It was a beautiful day, all the kids were wearing masks, as required by the school system. They certainly need to realize that being outside in the sunshine does not require a mask. Praying for our children.
Thank you, Commissioner Fletcher, for sharing your views on the current job situation. You’re lucky to have hard-working loyal employees, and they’re lucky to have you.
There is no second term for President Biden.
The state of Israel got everyone in their country vaccinated and no one died. Why can’t the U.S. do that?
2022 is the year when the House and Senate are switched to Republican control and no more sorry legislature is passed by Democrats. Then 2024 shows Republicans back in charge. Never say never.
I saw another brazen act of ignoring the law. Two cars parked on the yellow curb in front of the UPS and “Mail It” store while the young adult drivers waited in line to conduct business. If police had driven by would they have said anything?
Maybe if we told people their brain is an app, they would start using it.
The logic is quite simple. If someone accuses you of being something you are not, the accusation doesn’t bother you. Like if someone accuses you of being a racist, and you’re not, the accusation doesn’t bother you because it doesn’t apply to you. If the accusation offends you, it’s because you’re racist. Like I said, simple. Signed, Yours Truly
Hate to break it to you. We are already paying crooks not to commit crimes. They are called social programs. Tribute paid to pacify so theft isn’t the only way to support themselves in a style they will accept.
Biden’s infrastructure plan is compared to putting lipstick on a pig. It is still a pig, so I am saying that it is a waste of money.
Will someone please cite a scenario in which Georgia voting laws prevent or make it more difficult for any legally registered voter to vote? You may use any parameters you wish: age, sex, gender identity, race, employment status, mode of transportation, marital status, family structure, employment status, disability, communication. Anything.
The new voter law is not in response to voter fraud. It is in response to voter turnout. That Masked Man
Frictional pressure in society’ tectonic plates is approaching eruptive proportions as the shear anger of the conservative, heretofore condescending, hard-working taxpayers builds over the socialistic destructive social and political agendas of liberals Biden, Sanders, AOC and minority activists. It’s a breeding ground for a whirlwind of bitter rejection.
It is so horrible when cancer patients have their marijuana taken by law enforcement. That is honestly some really dark evil that is hard to fathom. It’s also particularly grotesque because many cops think they are helping when they are literally helping kill someone. Legalize Georgia.
Migrant children are being sexually abused and some have been found dead in Texas, and Kamala Harris is doing nothing.
Joe Biden is more spineless than a jellyfish and a lot more dangerous.
