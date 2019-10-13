squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
911 ... 911, call the police, all of the loud Georgia fans have gone missing.
All of a sudden Hubbard wants a third term to finish projects? Why didn’t she do anything her first two terms?
The city manager and city attorney are working hard to keep Hubbard as mayor in order to preserve status quo. New blood will endanger their cushy jobs, and if a new police chief is named then the war on crime will take off. But status quo will keep Albany on its downhill slide as a crime haven and a home for anti-progress politicians.
Here, I’ll help you out Squawker. That football that was “purposely” placed over Chad Warbington’s article ... It peels right off! I know, amazing! If you can’t manage, please let someone with half a brain help. Sheesh.
Bo Dorough is absolutely right. No candidate — even the sitting mayor — should get that kind of advantage over other candidates. Shame on you, Miss Subadan.
Anti-ASU Squawkers, I do know how much money my family and friends bring into Albany and spend during homecoming week. Many of us live here and pay taxes. So our tax dollars serve us.
What an amazing turnout for the ASU Homecoming Parade. Great coverage by The Herald.
OMG, what a shame. After the South Carolina game Saturday they had to put the Georgia mascot, “Uga,” down. They found out that he was nothing but a Chihuahua on steroids.
If they would hold the Ag Expo on the weekend, I would go. Never could figure out why the middle of the week is so important.
So a south Georgia university best known as a party school can’t manage a polite debate with a notable author? At least they got Georgia higher ed in the national news with a book burning. Administration had to change her hotel because of concerns for safety due to the open carry law. Y’all must be proud.
Roll on, Mighty Rams and Coach Gabe! Y’all definitely have righted the ship. ASU is exciting to watch. Go Rams!
At least 80% of residents on a street must sign a request for speed “breakers.” The commissioner submits the request and the traffic engineers decide the quantity and placement of the speed bumps. Chad knows this, yet “chides” Marietta for the number and placement. Speed breakers save lives. These streets were “racetracks” for some drivers.
The more fat people I see, and there are a lot of them, the more weight I want to lose. Stay away from fast foods and soda pop and junk food in general, especially sweets. Trust me, you will look better and feel better. I’m living proof of that.
A local politician in the newspaper said, “We must improve Albany’s image.” Well, for starters, reducing a robbery or shooting or homicide event from one-a-day to one every other day would be a significant improvement.
Well, Squawker, maybe Dish is airing a different CBS affiliate. Ever think of that?
Wide Left!
It does take the whole village to rear each child successfully. Families, neighbors, schools, businesses, hospitals, first responders, religious groups and our governmental leaders all have to be responsible for every child. If not, we all fail that child, not just the school system.