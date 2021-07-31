squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Good to hear that Commissioner Fletcher has mentioned seniors paying school taxes. As many seniors have stated, they have not had a child in school for 40 years. Some of us have lived here 50 years and never had a child in any school system. It takes 1/4th of my social security benefits to pay my property tax every year. To pay school tax is wrong.
The unvaccinated are being blamed for the spike in COVID-19. Hopefully they will feel the pressure and get the jab.
Can you be more judgmental than the Sherwood member complaining that their long-time senior pastor wore his shirt tail out in public?
I miss my morning Herald with my morning coffee, but I understand the reason why this happened. I’m sure the Herald is working hard to rectify this situation.
Every day the Democrats act a little more like socialists in third-world countries. The freedom-loving people of this country are going to have to stand up and take this country back from the Democratic socialist.
Doug Everett was a true gentleman. Bless his family; rest in peace, sir.
I would like to know, with requests to see proof of vaccine and discussion of mandatory vaccination, what happened to HIPPA? Did we just throw privacy laws out the window with election laws, too? I guess those laws don’t fit what the Democrats want, so those federal laws get ignored … pesky laws always get in the way of Democratic plans.
Must See TV — a truck commercial debuts a cat named Walter. Walter is “incredible.”
Jan. 6 facts of insurrection, trauma, destruction, are undeniable. The commission should focus on the who and whys; organizers and objectives, the weapons, failure to defend the capital as well as Trump’s intent and culpability. Let’s get to the issues and the guilty in prison.
The delta variant is on the horizon; pray for the Phoebe nurses.
The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol never should have happened. Everyone who participated should be punished. Speaker Pelosi should hold a hearing with testimony from law enforcement officers from Atlanta to Portland who were attacked with rocks, firebombs, frozen water bottles, commercial grade fireworks ... night after night after night.
All these NBC talking dummies lamenting the pressure put on Simone Biles and the other young female gymnasts are the very ones who hype the pressure with their interviews and their featurettes and their commentary. Shame on those hypocrites.
Seems kinda cold that ZZ Top would play their show at Wild Adventures a few days after Dusty Hill’s death. Drinking one to you, Dusty, thank you for the music you helped create.
Tuesday’s front page of the Herald about Feeding the Valley expansion is all about a nonprofit that pays it’s upper management big bucks. Maybe some will remember last year, when the area president of the organization got on TV and made the statement they had rather you give cash instead of cans of food.
It’s on us: Dougherty County Schools will supply school supplies for all students for the 2021-2022 school year. If this is true, why are people holding Stuff the Bus events?
