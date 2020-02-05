Wow. This same clown who called professional athletes "sons of bitches" for "taking a knee" during the National Anthem, dances around and acts like a drunk college kid during the anthem before the Super Bowl. He is a national disgrace ... but I'm sure his supporters will make excuses for his asinine behavior.
Trump awards the medal of freedom to Rush Limbaugh, a man that once said on his now-defunct television program, " Folks you know there is a White House cat. But did you know there is a White House dog?" Limbaugh then raised a photograph of 12-year-old Chelsea Clinton and showed it to his ditto-brained audience. What a big strong man Limbaugh was for attacking a 12-year-old girl.
The State of the Union speech was very uplifting. Too bad the Speaker of the House showed her hatred for all Americans. May God bless all Americans.
Your home is an example of city zoning districts. You have in your home a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom, which are separated. As a homeowner, you realize these rooms have separate functions. With good zoning ordinance stewardship, you would not put a refrigerator in your bathroom because a bathroom can be a busy place. That said, someone is trying to put a toilet in my kitchen.
Dirt bikes are illegal to ride on public streets and alleys. Please ride your loud dirt bikes in the appropriate locations, not in quiet residential neighborhoods. Authorities have been notified.
To all senior adults over 66, let’s move to Early County, where they have total school tax exemption now. Yeah, Early County.
The Iowa caucus fiasco reminds me of the rollout of the Obamacare website. Apparently the Democrats have a real problem with computers, or maybe the Russians did it.
I really enjoyed the well-written article by Tammy Fletcher about the Grammy highlights. It really captured everything, including the parts I missed because my cable kept losing CBS.
Few will admit it, but you are right Mr. Fletcher. Because Ms. Subadan is a woman of color, she is attacked by the good ole boys in this city, despite her accomplishments. What a backwards place.
To quote 1920s and '30s humorist Will Rogers, "I don't belong to an organized political party, I'm a Democrat." Apparently, nothing has changed since then.
The mind is a million times more powerful than you can imagine. The average person uses way less than 1% of their mind a day.
I guess the Russians hacked the Iowa Democratic Caucasus. Got to be kidding, and this is who you want running the country? What a bunch of clowns.
Another SMR coming at Yours Truly. This one claimed that Obama stagnated the economy, vetoed funding for the military, and wrecked health care. Claiming that Obama stagnated the economy is foolish on its face. The Dow increased by 162% under Obama and unemployment decreased from over 10% to under 5%. The squawker failed to mention that the military funding was vetoed because it violated the 2011 Budget Control Act. You see squawker, that's why I'm "A" team. I back up my squawks with facts.
I'm more optimistic now about the Lee hospital, but I'm still worried.
