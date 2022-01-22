squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Vaccinated Man, I’m rich. What percentage of my hard-earned wealth should the government confiscate from me so that “we could afford a lot of things?”
Just saw where Colquitt County is now going to pay citizens to get the vaccine. So sad that begging wasn’t enough, just like in Dougherty County, you have to pay people to save their own lives.
Why waste time and money to get acceptance at 48 colleges you won’t attend? Isn’t Albany State’s criminal justice degree good enough?
Fletcher, maybe you’re just jealous of that “contestant” on “Jeopardy!” Doesn’t it conflict with your liberal sensibilities to have to root against a transgender person? Just asking?
Not again with Hillary. I know not giving up is important, but Hillary running again is too much. This will, however, leave her husband with lots of free time to cheat with other women. Something he will love.
You funny Republicans. You say there’s no need for election reform, but you support the racially motivated “reforms” pushed through the Georgia legislature by people like Butch Miller and Brian Kemp. And you’ll vote for them again.
Squawker, my apologies for missing the exact Republican Senator count in Biden’s TV tirade. My Republican extraordinary mind (REM) was focused on the embarrassment we all felt watching this president lose his cool yet again in front of the whole world. Page 1, Lesson 1: Things not to do as a leader. The Patriot
My wife and my whole family love “Oak Island.” You go on and on about shows like “Dexter” and “Seinfeld,” but you don’t appreciate the suspense surrounding “Oak Island.” Quit raining on our TV parade.
Joe Biden is talking out of both sides of his mouth. On one side he moans and groan about voter suppression; on the other side he brags about record turnout of voters in 2020. The question is, how many of the Democratic votes were legal votes?
Amazingly, Albany’s fortunes have greatly diminished as all of the city’s more prominent citizens have died out. No replacements on the horizon.
How many of you true believing, insurrection-supporting Trump worshipers are going to visit your hero in prison when the Fulton County DA gets through with him? Don’t worry, it will be a country club setting.
Joe Biden has ruined our work force. Keep giving that money away, and nobody will work again.
Michael Letts’ editorial about law enforcement employees was “spot on.” As a supposedly former policeman, YT will probably disagree because as a DAD he hates common sense.
If those speed cameras slow folks down in school zones, it is time to put them in highway construction zones and protect the DOT and contract workers.
This week my wife and I bought: groceries for two people @ $106.20, gassed the car @ $52.32, and picked up a Wendy’s salad for lunch @ 15.75. How do all you Biden supporters like what your paycheck is not buying? Oh, I forgot, you don’t work.
Boy, the city of Albany is really missing Phil Roberson. It was nice to have someone in the upper echelon who had at least a little bit of common sense. Don’t see much of that now.
