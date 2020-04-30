If Biden is elected, Xi will chew him up and spit him out. We'll all be speaking Chinese.
Don't get ahead of yourself, because if you do you may have to turn around and see something that you're not familiar with.
I’ll take Barbara Rivera Holmes over Trump and Kemp together. She’s a helluva lot smarter than either of them.
They keep blaming the virus here in Albany on the two funerals, but what about the Snicker's Marathon? People came from all over to run in that race, many from New York. I don't believe the virus spread so quickly all over Albany from those funerals alone. I find it strange no one talks about the marathon. Are they afraid of the bad connotation and what it might mean for next year?
Greetings, enlightened Grand Master of the Fourth Estate. Please review The Maury Show -- who's the Baby Daddy?
SMRs claim that one of the reasons they voted for Trump is because he says what he means. Now they're busy arguing he didn't mean what he said. If he can't speak for himself, then he shouldn't speak for the nation. Signed, Yours Truly
When you watch and read the news you see that Dougherty county leads the state in virus cases. Except for Fulton county, they far outdo all the other counties. I can see why. I believe that 40% of the people are going everywhere with no mask and don’t observe the distance requirement. Is it they don’t listen to advice or don’t care or both? Ignorance can lead to death.
Mediacom, why do the channels keep going out or losing the signals at different times of the day? It has been like this for a week now.
So Fletcher, your latest column explains a lot.
i see where Darrell Sabbs is going to get some sort of community service award. Does the community just forget that Mr. Sabbs was operating a sham federal-funded program for low-performing students just a few years ago? I am sure the federal government was not paid back the money they had given Sabbs.
If they are going to check your temperature, you should check their temperature also. Fair is fair, safe is safe.
Once again the congressional liberals are showing a complete disregard for small business and the average American worker. They held up the original stimulus bill to try to add as much unrelated pork as they could. Now it's happening again, as small businesses are on the verge of bankruptcy. Not the time to play politics.
Donald Trump is not a magician, everybody needs to help to fight this deadly monster.
Yes, the pandemic started in China, and yes, the WHO has made some mistakes. But go back and look at Trump's Febr. 24 tweet saying China has been transparent and praising them. So did he forget this tweet?
To the squawker “Yours Truly:” I can justify spending my stimulus check because I have paid taxes all my working career and not a lifetime of freeloading on the government. A world of difference in the two.
Lysol squawker: I would say you would need a gallon to cure your problems. You could gather up a planeload of Trump-haters and fly to Pelosi's mansion to have a party with her. Y'all could enjoy Lysol cocktails and eat gourmet ice cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.