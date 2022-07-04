squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Severely disappointed in the actions and language used by Lorenzo Heard. It’s bad enough to defend you from baseless attacks. Your conduct last week was indefensible, so I won’t even try. To make matters worse, you haven’t even offered a token apology. You have just guaranteed that you will only serve one term, if you make it that far. The Equality Man
Congratulations, Carlton. I see you’ve got another lefty loon named Ludwig to help you shill for the Democrats and hammer the conservative side while the left does their best to destroy the country. Y’all are so fair and balanced, you little darlin’s.
Let me see if I got this right as I read comments rightly castigating Mr. Heard for his comments relative to Mr. Johnson: You now support the right for people to have alternative lifestyles and not be harassed or defamed, but you do not support the right of women to have dominion over their bodies? Confusion abounds.
It seems the first step is Rev. Heard needs to publicly apologize to Commissioner Johnson and the community for his homophobic slur. If he refuses to do this, he should resign as his church’s pastor and be recalled as County Commission chairman.
I loved the story on the Sister Sisters. What an inspiration the Molloys are. Godspeed, ladies.
Keep in mind Trump’s Secret Service agents’ so-called rebuttal was not under oath. Though they still may lie, saying it under oath is much harder since it makes them potentially guilty of perjury.
After reading Friday’s headlines, it’s evident that the county/city has no leadership. Any potential businesses coming to south Georgia will locate in Columbus. It’s happened before.
Yes, Scott Ludwig, just what we need: another smart-a$$ liberal who has no sense of journalistic integrity.
In 1982, then-Sen. Joe Biden proposed a constitutional amendment overturning Roe v. Wade. How has the man changed, or has he?
Some sort of scam is going on with Sunday’s Herald and the coupons inside. Most places sell out of the papers very early. I have seen people buy up to 5 or 6 Sunday papers. These people are trading these coupons for cash somewhere. Even when stores try to limit one to customer, the rude and belligerent buyer would get angry. Needs investigating.
One law does not fit all the rights, needs and wants for 50 states uniting.
You folks who throw around cliches and old news to try and prove your misguided points need to get a little smarter. You people running down the school system must not have noticed that the graduation rate of DCSS is above the state average. Or maybe you just don’t want to hear the truth.
I was with the folks who said they support righting old wrongs until they started defending Lorenzo Heard. So you’ve just proven that you care nothing about what is right and decent, all that matters to you is skin hue.
I’m really enjoying reading the columns by Thault, Hyden and Ludwig. It’s good to get the viewpoints of some local people.
I am too old to live under socialism. I am addicted to luxuries like toilet paper, electricity, food, clean water and shoes.
