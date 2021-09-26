squawkbox@albanyherald.com
If Dougherty county has enough money to pay people to take a free vaccine, surely there is enough money to at least reduce seniors’ property tax bill by the same amount.
The Humane Society provides an essential service. The city should alter its ordinance to account for that and then have its Animal Control people remove dangerous animals, not threaten citizens who happen to fall into the “wrong category.”
Quote of the day from Alison Lundergan Grimes: “If the doctors told Sen. McConnell he had a kidney stone, he would refuse to pass it.” That Vaccinated Man
To Gene Lyons, you are definitely a “follower,” not a leader.
SMRs again proving that the ignorant can’t be educated. Even though the vast majority of people getting sick and dying from COVID are the maskless and unvaccinated, one SMR is claiming that somehow wearing a mask will turn Albany into Detroit. I’ll tell you what, I’ll wear my “facial diaper” to your burial. Glad to know that I’m still living rent free in the heads of SMRs. Signed, Yours Truly
It was refreshing to see a man the caliber of Ralph Nader’s column in The Herald. He has been a vital protector of American consumers for decades, and I expect to enjoy reading his commentary.
Wacktionary definition: Marriage – That place in life where, when you are truly innocent, it is easier to apologize, penitently admit you are wrong and go on, than it is to claim you are right and never hear the end of it.
It’s so good to see Dougherty High’s football program turned around after so many years of embarrassment. I know somewhere Coach Reynolds is smiling.
Why does it seem politicians keep trying to empty my wallet while filling theirs?
The “talking heads” on Fox News are all vaccinated. Why are they telling their viewers that the vaccine is bad? Are their viewers just gullible?
As always, the Water, Wings and Wildlife Festival was again one of the really good things about Albany.
We have a city commission that spends hours listening to a bunch of freeloaders trying to get their hands on taxpayer money, but they won’t take 15 minutes to decide on a dangerous dog ordinance or agree to contract terms with the Humane Society? Sad, very sad.
Lee County lost to Warner Robbins Friday night. I would not be surprised if they contested that game.
I know we like to err on the side of caution, but I think the Exchange Club is making a mistake in cancelling the fair because of COVID. There will be a lot of disappointed people ... and it will be a shame if they’re disappointed needlessly.
OK, Braves naysayer, your prediction about the Braves leaving the West Coast in second place didn’t come true. You’re one of those people who will curse the Braves until they win, then you tell everyone how you’ve been a “big fan” all along. They don’t need fans like you.
At some point people have to (if we’re going to survive as a nation) put the nonsense of Trump behind them, stop praising Biden for what he’s doing when it is hurting people and the economy, and start looking for leaders who will truly do what is best for the country.
