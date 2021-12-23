squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It seems the only political jobs with term limits are those that other politicians want so they can cap their careers and bank accounts.
There you go, Albany/Dougherty County. A tiny community like Leesburg has it all over you because they’re conducting business, not looking for handouts for all of their work-averse friends. We’ve programmed those in lower-income communities to expect handouts so that they have no incentive to work to get themselves out of poverty. Way to go, Lee County.
Squawker, I’m glad that you have Commissioner Young speaking up for you, but what is it that is so more rightfully yours than any other citizens? Also, define “us.”
During its Tuesday meeting, the City Commission denied a zoning change for a new business, a car wash, but agreed to issue yet another new alcohol sales license. Causing one to wonder about the thought processes behind the decisions made by our commissioners.
Bless you, Carlton, from those of us who still find joy in books. I’m afraid that these younger generations, who can’t do anything that’s not connected to their cellphones, are going to be the ones who bring death to the printing and reading of actual books. I’m like you, keeping the faith and on a first-name basis with the librarians.
You are thinking it and I will say it — I love reading Doug Porter. Albany Herald, please keep publishing Doug after his move to the big A.
I hate to hear that Doug Porter, who with his wife has become such a vital part of our community, is moving to Atlanta. I understand his reasoning, and I guess it’s selfish to want him to stay. I just hope he won’t forget about us. He’s wrong when he says the people here won’t want to read his stories when he’s no longer in the community. We love you, Doug.
To the teenager making the snarky remark about taking my time getting their pizza delivered: It’s sort of hard to be in five places at the same time when one is the only delivery driver working that night. The customer before you tipped $9, you had 0 tip on your credit card receipt. Guess who I delivered first? Try tipping next time.
Now that B.J. Fletcher and Matt Fuller are off the Albany City Commission, I see another massive exodus to Lee County coming.
Tracy Taylor hasn’t lost anymore elections than Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke. Why are the same opinions not held on those losers?
Hey, Mr. Editor, I know it would be impossible to do so, but for Christmas I’d love to read an entire Squawkbox edition without mention of the ex-president, the current president, members of any political party or Yours Truly. Is that too much to ask for?
To the racist SMRs the Flag Waver and the RepubliCON: Stop trying to act like tough guys. You are just two keyboard warriors who talk tough because you don’t have to back it up. If either of you was ever in a real fight, I’m sure you lost. What happened to the 3%ers when they were confronted by the NFAC? The same would happen to you if you saw me at the playground. Signed, Yours Truly
No matter what voting rules the right-wingers change, the state of Georgia is still blue.
