Thank you, Andy Wulf, for your informative and exceptionally well-written column on the importance of remembering tragedies, lest we forget — and eventually — repeat them.
Republicans and Democrats pay very close attention: Joe Biden and his puppeteers are going to ruin these United States of America.
Keep digging, Tom Seegmueller, you’ve only touched the surface of corruption in the current Lee County Commission. These people have changed our once great county for the worse, and the man you mentioned is one of the key problems.
Thanks for putting Friday’s paper online when it couldn’t be delivered. I’m glad I didn’t have to miss the news, squawks or comics.
You’re right, Fletcher, your comments are not going to convince anyone of anything. You have obviously chugged the Kool-Aid of the far left. And your disrespect for President Trump is deplorable. He is a true American patriot and the only politician who can be believed by the American people.
Chairman Mathis seems upset with the Planning Commission in the latest article. I find that odd since it was he and his board who have been discussing how much they hate transfer trucks and RVs in specific neighborhoods. I also can’t help but wonder why Dockery didn’t stick up for planning team when she’s been a part of these conversations.
I believe we should have voter ID. Only folks with a vaccination card should be able to vote. Sorry, Trump voters, you cannot vote.
So John Wheaton doesn’t feel that he has to respond to the letter from Mike Sistrunk’s attorney? Get ready, Lee County taxpayers, we are about to have to pay for the incompetence of our elected leaders.
Does Congressman Scott stand with the ideals of the GOP or does he stand with Trump?
Requiring one to wear a mask into a restaurant until you are seated is like having a designated peeing section in a swimming pool. Makes about as much sense.
There is an ethical and moral obligation to extend compassion and help to the truly needful, the ill and those without ability to provide for themselves. The slothful, unwilling, homeless by their own choice, vagrant and lawless are a plague and parasite to a viable society. With pity, they should be left to their own undoing.
Good article on Chris Clark. While I didn’t know he was from Fitzgerald, I have always found him to be a man who leads with common sense.
Trump’s latest election lie: “The entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED!” Not according to Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican. But if you’re a Trump supporter, you probably don’t even care if he’s lying. That Masked Man
There is obviously something wrong with Representatives from Georgia. Lately Jody Hice and Andrew Clyde tried to change the insurrection committed on Jan. 6 into a tourist visit. Surely, they don’t think sane people will believe that lie ... or do they? We have a lot of work to do. The uncovering has begun.
It has been said that “people get the government they deserve.” If you voted for these people, you deserve what is happening.
