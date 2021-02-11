squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Even with the technology and resources available to the city of Albany, the tornado 81 years ago had better leadership handling the aftermath. Too bad that kind of leadership is no longer available as Albany continues to have rising crime rates, rising poverty and higher property tax rates.
Biden made promises to appoint people of color and women to his Cabinet if elected. I don’t think that is the smart thing to do, and in fact is very dangerous. I think all Americans deserve the smartest and most qualified people to these important jobs, not chosen because of their race or their sex.
SMRs, Trump is being investigated by the law in Atlanta for trying to fix the November 2020 election. Better hope he gets one of them elite Albany lawyers to keep him out of jail.
Give me a break. A squawker compared Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, to Miss I-will-never-lie-to-you. Really? Kayleigh McEnany lied almost as much Trump. Psaki actually seems to know what she’s talking about. And when she doesn’t, she is confident enough to defer to others who do. Sounds good to me.
I remember Rev. Wright talking about the same road I think that Paul is talking about needing to be paved a few years ago. I think Lee County residents needed someone on the board to represent all people within the county.
Forget Tom Brady, Fletcher, you should be writing about how our greatest president was cheated out of office.
Two China policy analysts gave a warning to the United States, stating the Communist country of China would get “quite aggressive” toward the United States as they do not see President Biden as formidable an opponent as they did President Trump.
Biden has been President for almost a month, where’s my share of the socialism?
You less-than-zero intelligence simpleton, you are more concerned about your god Trump paying someone back than the state of this country, his childish behavior, his stupidity to accept facts, his intentional racial divide and almost 500,000 U.S. citizens dead because of his self-serving negligence. You don’t have a clue. Stop writing this crap.
After having Yours Truly’s writings examined by an expert, he is deemed to be a pathological narcissist. A lot of us just thought he was an egotistical dumb Democrat, but now the truth is out.
When Trump became president four years ago, conservatives were filled with hope and optimism that he could save America from its deep morass of Democratic corruption. Alas, Democrats didn’t allow it to happen. American society will become even more dysfunctional and totalitarian socialist under a Biden-Harris regime.
Here’s another Postal Service horror story: I mailed my property tax check on Nov. 30. I received notification from the Dougherty County Tax Dept. on Feb. 5 that they had not received payment for my taxes. So I stopped payment on the first check and personally dropped off another check at the tax office. I had to pay a $50 penalty for interest and late fees.
If your students know your political ideology, you are a horrible teacher and shouldn’t be allowed near anyone’s kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.