I read Brian Howard’s article in the Op-Ed section entitled “The Gospel.” He talks about evangelizing. I am reminded of the words of Saint Francis of Assisi: “Preach often, use words when necessary.”
Surely the Dougherty County Commission is not foolish enough to turn down this win-win solar farm that will help ease the county’s tax burden. Oh, wait, the city did several years ago because of the “noise” that solar panels make. This will be interesting to watch.
Another mass shooting brought to you by the GOP: Guns Over People.
It takes an idiot to criticize Kelly Loeffler for coming down to Albany and giving away her money. I guess the squawker wants Bishop, Ossoff and Warnock to bring the money, which is our money, taxpayer money.
Question for the Albany USPS Postmaster. What does the Post Office do with The Albany Heralds that don’t get delivered?
Fletcher, there are a lot of words I don’t like — liberal, welfare, Democrat, Clinton, gun control — how about doing away with them in The Herald?
Harbinger of things to come for the United States. Tennessee Legislature fiasco: “One small step for anarchy, one giant leap for Satan.”
I’ve been living in Albany for 52 years. My first question to the commissioners about spending $8 million on Driskell Park is where in hell is Driskell Park?
I find it amazing that, with all the problems going on in this city, Albany city commissioners are willing to pi — away $8 million on a seldom-used park that will be in the same ragged shape as other city-owned facilities in a year or so. Meanwhile, the infrastructure continues to crumble.
The South had a legal right to secede in the so-called “Civil War” and thus is entitled to reparations for the illegal invasion, destruction in taking of the Southern property by the north. Those entitled to these reparations should organize and take action.
Coming soon to the state of Tennessee: Laws that forbid public officials from speaking their mind. Oh ... wait ... they already have that.
OK, I’ve had it with everything happening is Trump’s fault. Now poor Carlton is the blunt of your rude and hurtful comments because of his editorials. True, I disagree with some, I just skip over and do not read. He has a job to do, and apparently has done a tremendous job all these years or he would have been long gone.
Those signature squawkers are spending too much time trying to impress themselves.
Those blasts you hear are Pat Riot’s shotgun shooting cans of Bud Light out in the back of the trailer park where he and his daughter, Tammy, live. I guess he was too stupid to figure out the idea was to shoot the full beer cans instead of the empty ones she and he gulped down the other morning.
If Walmart is forecasting a losing future and letting 12,000 workers go, that tells a lot about the condition of our economy.
A few know-it-all commentators and some “missed the cut” top players sure were wrong about how well Mickelson, Koepka, Reed and other LIV Tour members would fare at The Masters. Wrong by millions of dollars.Conceressi con
