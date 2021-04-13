squawkbox@albanyherald.com
When are these so-called leaders going to stop these big rigs from destroying our streets? It is now three truck stops and one junkyard. Oh, Code Enforcement doesn’t do that in black neighborhoods? We’re exempt.
If it wasn’t for the river, you would never know if you were going from east Albany to west Albany.
Amen to the Sunday squawker about our local TV announcers. Heavens. I have heard that the corporation that owns the stations uses Albany as a starting place for new announcers. I guess the corporate heads think that Albany folks are so stupid they do not notice that these announcers cannot speak or pronounce words correctly.
Congratulations to the young man from Westover High School who was awarded a $180K scholarship to attend the college of his choice. What a bright future this young man has ahead of him. All of his hard work has paid off.
Has anyone from either the City or County Commissions thought to consult with the Historic Preservation Commission about locating the tennis center in Tift Park? After all, Tift Park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Probably not.
Surely, the stories on Bishop will include his ethics issues.
I can imagine Elizabeth Hinesley has had some disappointments since November. On several occasions. I suspect she’ll have some more. I think she should donate Trump some money on a monthly basis. It’s easy. You don’t even have to check the box. Already done for you.
Life is good in the blue state of Georgia. Right-wingers, can I get an amen?
It has been determined that Tiger Words was traveling 85 mph in a 35 zone before his crash. No citation will be issued. Speeding cannot be verified, but what about failure to maintain lane or failure to control a vehicle? I can assure you if that same thing happened to you or me, we would be cited. Not a national celebrity, though. Pathetic justice.
Will Smith says he will pull his movie-making out of Georgia because of the voting law. I got news for him: Who gives a s---. It won’t hurt my paycheck not one cent. I say go back to Hollywood where you will be at home.
At Mar-a-Lago this weekend, Trump: claimed the 2020 election was a “fraud;” called McConnell a “dumb SOB” for not defending him more during impeachment 2.0; was “disappointed” Pence didn’t do more to stop the election certification; and said Dr. Fauci gave him bad advice. Trump worshipers, behold your leader in all his glory.
I’m all broke up over all those folks from California that are not going to do business in Georgia because of the new voting law. Goodbye and good riddance. You need to worry about your own state, and leave us the hell alone.
If you want to understand any problem in America, you need to focus on who profits from the problem, not who suffers from the problem.
Go ahead — change the voting rules. The Democrats are gonna win again.
I see all the RINOs got the memo on the terms “cancel culture” and “woke culture” by their use of both in the Squawkbox. It’s funny how they only apply them to Democrats or anyone who doesn’t embrace their agenda, never themselves.
