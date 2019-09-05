squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Arm the 7,000 Marines from Paris Island and let them clean up the crime in Albany.
If one eats the Lord’s Mac-n-Cheese with a salad, do they cancel each other out? Asking for a friend ...
There will be those who will take their shots at Rep. Ed Rynders, but without him Albany and southwest Georgia would have missed out on a lot of good things. You think anyone in Atlanta not in the Democratic party are going to listen to Winfred Dukes?
I thought the Lee County High School Hall of Fame selection was a great way to honor graduates who have excelled, but seeing that Lorenzo Heard is a recipient, I want nothing more to do with my alma mater. He is the epitome of the false profit.
The Shirley Sherrod article about her venture into “collective farming” and New Communities ... I will tell you what countries have collective farms: Russia, China, North Korea, Vietnam and other communistic countries.
Looks like a few of the “accomplishments” of Lorenzo Heard were left off his biography for the LCHS Hall of Fame. Ask the people of his church about some of those accomplishments. You people just made a joke of your hall of fame.
To the squawker who says if I ask your first name and you start spelling, there is a problem: I have to spell my name because if I don’t you get it wrong. That’s because your name is made up of a bunch of random syllables and is a name not known to anyone.
What does FCS mean? (Editor’s note: “FCS” is an acronym some squawkers use to comment on the person they are calling the Fake Christian Squawker.)
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution designating the NRA as a terrorist organization. They are obviously oblivious that the NRA is the oldest continuous civil rights organization in the USA — much older than even the NAACP, etc.
It was a nice surprise to see the old Arctic bear sign in The Herald. That sign was like a beacon, calling out to me and my friends: “Come get a burger, come get a burger ...”
The sky is falling Squawker. Let me help you regarding assault weapons. When you open the door to allow the government to take one gun, they will be back again and again until we have no guns. I remember when we said that they couldn’t stop us from smoking in public places. Guess what ... it happened. E-cigs also are now being banned in some states.
Squawker, Donald Trump may be past his prime and prone to forget a few things (like the effects of nuclear weapons), but I make $5 more a week because of his tax cut, so I know he’s doing what’s right for the working man.
Since Trump has placed a tax on all goods made in China — all you Trumpters better find a third part-time job to pay for stuff at Walmart and Target.
Smart move by APD to beef up security at commission meetings. With so many conspiracy theorist/gun nuts running around here, no one is ever really safe.
Antarctic sea ice hit a 35-year high on Saturday.
Those of us who know the real story know that there is another part to that “perfect storm” that forced Ed Rynders to resign from office. And we know that you know it too, Carlton.