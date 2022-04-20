squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Albany AMA project reeks the familiar: a wish-list plan, unnecessary dollars to consultants, delay, double the price, expansion under high-specification government grants that double the price, burden the city under multi-generational debt, add millions in poor quality driven redos and legal suits. It’s just $8 mil ... for today.
The squawker said he was a Second Amendment originalist, then went on to say we are only allowed flintlock muskets by the Constitution. Wrong. It says “keep and bear arms.” Look up “arms” and get back to me.
The Liberal-run Albany Herald apparently cannot find a liberal in this area smart enough to write a letter to the Peoples Forum, so they are printing a letter from someone from Eureka, Calif.
Saw a one-eared sow the other day ... she was carrying a silk purse.
if Yours Truly still hates Trump after the crap show we have been living through for the past year, his commitment to stupidity is impressive.
Why in the world would you print a letter to the editor from a California citizen concerning the state of Georgia’s Senate race? Their idiot liberal politics is what is driving people out of California ... land of fruits and nuts.
Ain’t gonna be a red wave in November. Democrats have changed the face of America through illegal immigration and programs designed specifically to disfranchise European-Americans. The 2million illegals Biden has let in will vote Democrat. That in itself will swing an election in the Dems’ favor.
Trumpsters with a GED, Google why we have inflation. It has nothing to do with Biden’s policies. Inflation is worldwide. More demand than supply. Try to keep up, Trumpsters.
Squawker, the last thing Albany needed was an expensive media monster for a coroner. Mark my words, he will make state headlines for all the wrong reasons in short order. And our local law enforcement community sure can do without this clown playing Quincy for the cameras. The Patriot
When a minority is allowed to dictate to the majority for no more than political correctness, the pendulum has swung too far.
I’d like to see the stunned look on your current smug faces when the true president is returned to his rightful place. You will tremble and shake, but it won’t matter because the rightful order will have been restored.
Supposed leaders of Albany are building a new bus station at a cost of millions. I see where Greyhound bus lines has two stops here a day, one going to Tallahassee and the other to Atlanta. How did the officials come up with this $12 million idea? And we see the empty buses of Albany Transit everyday. A total waste of money.
DWS can’t field a golf team … but their enrollment is rising? Hmm, Riverview Part 2?
Lotsa luck with getting the school system to do anything about the crossing guard not getting out of their car during school zone hours at Slappey and Whispering Pines. The school on Westgate closed back in early ’90s; they still have a crossing guard who has sat in their car for over 25 years.
Democrats set all these criminals free on the streets and yet blame the gun violence on guns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.