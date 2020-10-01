squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Squawkers try to knock Albany State thinking they can “put it in its place.” They want everyone to think it’s not good enough for them. These kinds of humans are not good enough for ASU. Thousands and thousands of graduates (my daughter a board-certified physician, my son an engineer, and myself a nurse) have built successful careers and businesses because of ASU.
I sure wish the city would clean up the alleys. The one behind me has limbs and bushes so you can hardly get through it anymore. Also the yard trash needs to be picked up.
Biden has never been for the working man, never.
Chris Wallace’s debate performance is a great reminder that kindergarten teachers are underpaid.
I understand that in the age of COVID the paper has to make some concessions, but every week on Wednesdays and Sundays, I open my Herald expecting columns from Carlton Fletcher. I don’t always agree with him, but at least he’s willing to take a stand. Wednesday’s paper was a disappointment.
I got a gun, I got a carry permit and I have been trained to protect myself. I still back the blue, all day every day.
The president did say he would support knocking down the white supremacy organization. Listen carefully and you will hear his affirmative answer.
With Christie and Giuliani as coaches, is it any wonder that Trump (a la Miley Cyrus), “came in like a wrecking ball” in the first presidential debate?
Liberals are “shocked” that Trump was able to legally avoid paying income taxes. Are these same liberals “shocked” that when Biden was a Senator, he and his wife gave less than $400 a year to charity while earning over a quarter of a million dollars a year? It seems Biden cares about people when he is able to use your money, not his.
It’s funny how Trump worshipers try to cover for his obvious gaming of the system through his income taxes. They talk about him “giving his salary to charity.” What a farce. The man is a crook, always has been, always will be. How you sheep can continue to blindly follow him no matter what he does shows there’s something missing in your lives. Maybe you should try God.
Trump just endorsed the white supremacist group proud boys. Are you fake Christians going to look away again?
Everyone that thinks Biden won the debate raise your hand. OK, I see one hand raised. No, no, you don’t have to apologize. Everybody has a right to their opinion.
Only Democrats and uniformed anti-Trumpers believe Trump is against NATO. He has been critical of those member countries that did not pay their full dues as per the agreement. After publicly shamed by Trump, they have started paying their dues. Now NATO is much stronger than before Trump took office.
It’s not likely that Judge Barrett’s feelings are hurt by Democratic senators who refuse to meet with her before they vote against her. Senator Blumenthal called it a “sham, illegitimate” process. Imagine, sham and illegitimate coming from a man who in his previous elections lied when he said he served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army.
Albany City Commission ... toke ‘em if you’ve got ‘em.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.