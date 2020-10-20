squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Yes, we have a problem, but spending $68,000 is not going to solve it. Hire a chief that already knows the office and leave my tax money in the bank.
The two smartest men in the world live in Albany, hiding behind the letters MM and YT. They have all the answers and solutions to the country’s problems, but like “Basement Joe” they keep their fantastic wisdom to themselves and do absolutely nothing to make things better because it’s easier to hang out in their mom’s basement and run anyone they don’t like down.
Excellent question, squawker. Just where do all those millions go? Stacey Abrams will give you some answers from the Hillary Clinton playbook. Fact is, not to help Georgia students, working moms, vets, victims of gun crimes, or anyone else that needs a lift during these times. It will be to enrich herself and a few chosen ones. But we all knew this.
Albany’s finest has to be their mail service. One day I get my mail at 1:30 p.m., and the next at 5:15. The best part is you can’t talk to the Post Master. It is impossible. They don’t want to talk to you.
I hope that is our commissioner that will vote to deny an alcohol license to an establishment that was forced upon our neighborhood. Most businesses can exist without alcohol sales.
When Robo Joe becomes president, all of the blue-collar jobs will go right back to Asia. Tens of millions of Americans will find themselves unemployed again, just like they were for decades under the liberal global service-based economy.
My parents and I voted today at the Leesburg voters office, and it was so easy. It was well-organized, and we enjoyed the experience. I cannot speak for any of the other counties, but I just thought the ladies that are there working hard deserve praise.
Are we really expected to believe all these millions contributed to political campaigns come with no expectations?
I can’t believe we actually have a group of folks who are still voting for Trump. He is a serial liar who seems to be stuck in 2016, fighting Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. The man has no sane plan to address the pandemic. Nor does he have a replacement for the Affordable Care Act. He doesn’t even wear a mask, socially distance or avoid large crowds. But keep believing that Trump is your savior. See how that works for you.
At every rally Trump, the fake president, tells his supporters not to worry about what they can do for their country because it makes them suckers for not getting anything out of it. He tells the suckers to show what they will do for him so he can get something out of it. If you can’t tell Trump is conning you, you are the mark.
When are we going to be able to go to the emergency room with our family members? It’s outrageous to be kept out when your loved one is ill or dying.
Maybe our DA or chief should just announce that those accused and caught for serious crimes, like murder and aggravated assault, will be sitting in jail for two to three years before trial. That truth might give some food for thought. But they can’t say that, and the thugs would not get the point anyway.
