Congratulations to Coach Gabe Giardina of the Albany State Rams for being named the 2021 SIAC Coach of the Year. Also, Albany State’s Stephan Pierre was named this year’s Player of the Year (MVP) and defensive Player of the Year. Way to go, Rams.
While we certainly applaud the participation of Georgia Credit Union and Food Lion in Saturday’s Helping Hands End Hunger event at The Hope Center, there were also a number of volunteers there from the Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club. Kiwanians have consistently provided hands-on support for the food distribution and weekday food packing and school milk deliveries for Helping Hands.
There isn’t a 3075 Ledo Road address for the food bank to move to. The address the food bank will move to is 1706 Ledo Road.
It is a sad commentary on our country to require the National Guard to be on alert when a jury renders a verdict in a trial. Rioters and looters need to be taken out so our cities will not be destroyed and lives lost.
Ken Stock got out while the getting out was good.
Ahhh, Max Cleland, the GI Joe Real Democrat American Hero who dropped his own grenade getting off the helicopter in Vietnam, didn’t fight a lick, then killed it the rest of his life in Democratic fashion. RIP, GI Joke.
It is unfortunate that the city of Albany loses good workers like Ken Stock while less competent employees remain beyond their expiration dates.
The south end of Covey Road and Old Dominion are not in the city limits. They continue to be two very dangerous roads leading into Gillionville: blind hills, blind curves, children, walkers and runners, golf carts, deer and pets. And the people drive like idiots. Someone is going to get killed on those two county-patrolled roads. I never see any county traffic cops in that area.
The deranged left is making this Rittenhouse case about race. The left has an obsession about race, and the fact is no black person was involved in this case.
SMRs, since I got my vaccine every time my wife gets mad and throws a spoon at me it sticks to my body. What should I do?
The omnipresent ads constantly popping up on the online addition of The Albany Herald are obnoxious. Put ads on one page, please.
I urge all those who live in Lee County and Dougherty County who are members of Members United Credit Union to please show up at the Westover Branch on Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and vote No on the conversion to a federal credit union, which will negate membership for all those in Lee and most of Dougherty. It’s an outrage.
Jesse Jackson is at it again. A reverend who never pastored a church and a politician who never held office.
You condemn President Biden for “nasty, inflammatory remarks about a teenager,” yet claim to be “the Patriot?” Trump has insulted people of all ages, genders and races; you ask, what is wrong with Biden? Kyle Rittenhouse is a teenage vigilante who shot three people and is on trial for killing two of them. But he’s a martyr?
Get a rooster for eggs and a bull for milk. Then you will know that gender matters ... especially at milking time.
