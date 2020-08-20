City of Albany officials are shamefully going back on a binding contract by not moving forward with the planned trail. The lame excuses do nothing to deter the fact that these commissioners are perpetuating a lie.
I said it before and I’ll say it again. I’m an insurance agent. You can’t purchase liability insurance on a dangerous dog. Mr. Warbington please call an insurance agent and get the facts.
Evidently our "new commission" has members who think they're above the law. And who will pay for their arrogance with this trail lawsuit? We taxpayers, of course.
People usually get smarter with age; not so with Obama. Not any smarter today than he was three years ago. Obama must love the president, as President Trump has undone almost everything that Obama did.
Why do election campaigns cost so much these days? Because win, lose or draw the candidates profit by utilizing family members as consultants on advertising. This diverts 15 to 20% of the funds to these family members as fees for brokering advertising coverage. Bernie Sanders has it down to a science.
There are no Georgia Republicans . Just rinos and neocons.
I buy a lot of used books from Amazon which are shipped by the postal service. Following my online tracking I had one in Tallahassee on the 15th and Albany on the 16th. They then shipped it to Valdosta on the 17th, back to Tallahassee on the 18th and supposedly it is back again in Albany today the 19th. This is not unprecedented. I will not be voting by mail, y'all do what you want to do.
The city of Albany's and Dougherty Counties' handling of this Rails to Trails issue is just POOR leadership. People should understand why businesses locate in Columbus instead of Albany.
Trump said he was going to fix the tax laws, and make phenomenal trade deals. His base believed him. Base, do you still believe him?? And if so when are they coming out or going to be done? We are waiting.
If you can protest in person you can vote in person. Biden is just an empty vessel!
Wonder why Mediacom is rated worst communication company in America? I tried to return a cable box to their office. I was informed they do not trade old boxes for new ones anymore. Clerk said I would have to call an 800 number and they would mail it. I asked for the number. She stated it was on my bill. I told her I pay my bills and throw them away, could she give me the number. She said she did not have it!
Been beating binding R-to-T contract drum for years, glad people are now taking notice. Sue the City? Yes, we all need to play by the rules, even when later not liked. Next time, Commission, don't let the lure of money overwhelm your little brains.
Anyone who believes volunteering at Albany Humane gives you a 100% picture of how a shelter runs lacks common sense. What you should do is work there 40-plus hours a week and watch a few board members come in and completely destroy every good stride made. So, yes, please volunteer and tell me all about how perfect it is there under a current manager who helped create all the existing problems.
