Hey boys, I’m back. Not dead yet. Instead of beating each other up about our idiot presidents, although the Democratic Joe is way out there, let’s think about this punk-a@@ fag- — you morons voted to be your leader. If you don’t get this fixed ASAP, God help all of y’all. You still want a piece of me, boys? Name the place. I’ll be there. The Republican
Mr. Truly, if you really are a retired Marine, I’m very surprised you weren’t shot by your own troops for the safety of the command. Navy Vet
“The Constitution is not a living organism. It is a legal document and says what it says and doesn’t say what it doesn’t say.” — Antonin Scalia
Wow, look at the Dougherty County Commission breaking all bad. None of your “Level 1” issues come close to the sewer problem in Albany. But Spencer figured a loophole that will allow you to basically take most of the money and leave city projects twisting in the wind. Don’t forget, the people here still have to pass the SPLOST referendum.
Remember when WG&L was the goose that laid the golden egg? Then came two lawyers, a city attorney and a city commissioner, who succeeded in getting the golden egg. Reading Commissioner Warbington’s statements, it seems the city now needs the money more since it did away with MEAG refunds. Is one being subsidized due to mismanagement of the other?
Appointed boards like the Historic Commission are supposed to be looking out for the best interest of the people in the city/county. These buffoons are, hilariously, trying to make a power play to show big bad Phoebe who’s boss. This group makes no contribution. Disband it, and let’s move forward.
I am curious if some of the vacancies within Dougherty County are in the mosquito control department. We have 50 homes on our street, and I have not talked to a single homeowner that has seen the truck this year. We have in past years had decent response.
Is it because there is no God in America that you seek after other things ... meaning, purpose, solutions, help in crisis; that you believe what you do, are who you are, think what you think, do what you do, proclaiming to be wise, becoming fools without discernment? Really?
I hope Speaker Pelosi realizes she has to visit Taiwan or she will embarrass America. She needs to show some guts and not be allowed to be pushed around by China. She needs to show strength. Can she do it?
Doug Porter, thank you for keeping us “back at home” in mind. Your tour in north Georgia just reiterates how dumb our people on the hysterical society are. They want to be the ones to show Phoebe how important they are, when in fact all they are doing is slowing progress to stroke their egos. Get rid of the whole board. Who needs it?
Reading the squawks of Pat-Riot is so similar to listening to the musings of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz. It makes you happy that no matter what, you could never be that out of touch, ignorant or lacking in human dignity.
Those complaining that Herschel isn’t very bright just proves that he’ll fit right in with a number of other Senators and elected officials.
