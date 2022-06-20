squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Grotesque pictures from the filthy houses story. Do you mean to tell me people around here live in squalor like that? And we taxpayers are paying for it? We should demand better.
Older than you, Carlton; weather was as hot as we are having now and no air conditioning in most homes. We lived the hand we were dealt and did not whine like the spoiled of today. We forged the hinges of hell in some years. Your memory is selective.
Ka Pow! The squawker lands a softie in the truth department. Facts and statistics from others can be tricky. Me and my buds use the WSJ, Fox News and Washington Examiner because they lead the pack in least retractions or lies compared to all mainstream outlets in this country. The Patriot
Now, if you wanted to have some fun, Carlton, you tied three rattles from a rattlesnake to a thin bamboo pole, slid it under the back corner of the outhouse, and waited for your victim to get settled in before giving that pole a shake.
Seems neither of the Juneteenth celebrations generated much interest. This “holiday” was so important, you’d think the people who clamored for it would show up to celebrate. Guess comfort is more important to people who are given everything they have.
When are all of you brilliant squawkers going to learn that no one gives a rat’s hiney about what you think about Trump, Herschel, Kemp, or, really, anybody? You are so obviously wasting your vast political skills here in a smalltown Squawkbox. You should be in Hotlanta with the “machine” showing them the way. Stop boring the rest of us.
Blessed concert with Crowder and We The Kingdom on June 11. Almost a full house at Civic Center.
Very entertaining story about Mr. Johnson at Albany State and his musical mission. This man is living an interesting life.
We completed the audit of Heard’s church and thought it such a great idea we will be auditing yours as well. By the way, don’t know when you will receive our letter given the mail service in Albany, but we have scheduled your audit as well. We at the IRS appreciate your ideas, keep them coming.
When did the Doublegate EZ Mart become a homeless/drunk/drug addict hangout?
Why is it that some people think Beattie Road properties are their own personal trash cans? Are they just too lazy to put it in a trash can, or are they just born slobs?
Where do I sign up for fuel stamps?
Very interesting article in Sunday’s paper about Jimmy Carter’s solar farm and pollinators. I am always ready to read about nature.
The RINO Hunt campaign is desperate. They are smearing Chris West. Don’t fall for it. Jeremy Hunt is backed by D.C. Vote Chris West.
We need to do the same thing to Stacey Abrams that she did to the MLB All Star Game in Atlanta: Shut her down and send her elsewhere.
i see where the Carl Vinson VA center will commemorate Juneteenth. The employees should instead be taking lessons in how to honor the veterans that visit the center. Never has there a been a more disrespectful, arrogant bunch. Where the federal government gets these people to hire is beyond comprehension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.