Brian Kemp speak with forked tongue: Condemns “reckless spending” of Biden administration to impress the MAGA crowd, then spends the money sent to the state like a drunken sailor, giving everybody free money in an effort to get re-elected. And takes credit for it!
Squawker, like most of your type, you are incorrect, ignorant and misinformed. All the mayhem and destruction by BLM, Antifa, NFAC as well as the death and destruction that was caused by the Proud Boys, 1%ers and other right-wing terror groups was done during the previous administration.
Wackapedia: Perfect socialism, definition: Where all the homeless (undeserving), drunks, drug addicts, lazy, degenerate and illegal immigrants live in hotels and the hard-working, broke and burdened responsible taxpayers live on the streets.
Given the lack of historical significance of these crumbling buildings in Albany, I say we do away with this Historical Commission. It’s just a bunch of people with too much time on their hands trying to justify their self-importance. Just shut ‘em down.
Back in the ’60s, Albany didn’t have the overwhelming societal problems being experienced now. Is it driven by the demographic shift or other issues?
If you work for a corporation or the state department or if you just have your own retirement account, it just had a drastic hit. Biden’s equity is working. The working class will become peasants as the elites rule us in a lawless society.
I saw the Kendrick brothers’ current movie. Based on a true story, this heart-warming movie is only at the theater through Thursday. Time: 7 p.m.
Thank you, Scott Steiner for clearing up these misconceptions perpetrated by Hope Campbell in her rambling diatribe. I’m still amazed that she and these hysterical society members have the gall to try and tell Phoebe what they can do with THEIR property.
At my age I have seen, heard and done it all. I just can’t remember it all.
The latest Herschel embarrassing moment: He allowed himself to be photographed kneeling At the feet of Majorie T. Greene presenting her with a white football. Many of you will not understand the symbolism in that photo, but then again maybe you do. Certainly Herschel is as usual, clueless.
With Hershel Walker in congress and Stacey Abrams as governor, just stick a fork in Georgia and call us done.
During the Lee County football games they set off fireworks after every Lee score. This noise is very loud. Young people don’t care yet but will later in life. Many older people are already hard of hearing. Each explosion reduces their hearing more if they don’t react fast enough to plug their ears.
It’s evident, after reading the Squawkbox, those cast of characters are suffering from that Peter Pan complex.
Judge me when you are perfect. Until then, keep your mouth shut.
For those of you who say Herschel Walker is the “lesser of two evils,” I’d like to know your definition of evil. This man was good at running with a football ... that’s all. He’s a menace, is mentally unstable and poses a threat to everyone he comes in contact with.
