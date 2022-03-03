squawkbox@albanyherald.com
My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. I believe we could have gotten more weapons and missiles to them. We had plenty of warning. Sanctions don’t save lives. Putin is a madman, and this is just the beginning of his evil grab of money and power.
Next shortage in stores is going to be “fat carts.” Can’t charge fast enough, and weight limits exceeded by the “growing” riders are bending chassis. Some may have to walk.
I asked wifey to please speak more clearly. She told me to listen more clearly.
Big Foot ain’t nothing, man, wait till you encounter a south Georgia Fire Antsquatch.
I laughed at these people who said Winfred Dukes couldn’t be ag commissioner because he’s not a farmer. You’re probably the same people who think a “businessman” who bankrupted himself to wealth at the expense of others is perfectly suited to be president.
When I think about the music of the Beatles and how it remains as relevant today as it was 60 years ago, I pity the kids of today. Their music has nothing of lasting value and is usually forgotten in a matter of days. It’s disposable.
A heck of a whopper you tell there “Fake News” squawker, but the farce is on you. The social damage to children and the community divisiveness that teaching critical race theory brings is exactly the reason Kemp, Miller and countless others oppose it completely from start to finish. Its hogwash and has no place in our schools. The Patriot
Wow, we have an enlightened squawker who knows what people think and what they’re going to do ... always in retrospect. He/she must be really special to have all the knowledge of what white people are thinking because ... oh, yeah, they’re white. And you call people racist.
It is one thing to disagree with Biden, but the sophomoric comments from Lauren Boebert and Marjorie T. Green during the State of the Union is beyond the pale. The House Republicans are now holding as their champions Boebert, who has been arrested several times, and Green, who believes lasers from space cause wildfires among other silliness.
Winfred Dukes doesn’t know a chisel plow from a harrow, but he thinks he is capable of running the Agriculture Department? What a joke. He didn’t make it as a contractor, so he wants to be a full-time politician.
Biden still doesn’t get it. He refuses to pump more American oil, so we’re forced to buy it from our enemies. Pulling from the strategic reserves didn’t work last time he tried it and won’t help now.
I find it hilarious that Winfred Dukes wants to be agriculture commissioner. i had much rather have someone that was a farmer, who had raised a crop, grown a herd or produced an orchard. Duks give his experience as sitting on ag committees for the state. A little different than real farming.
Our government needs to tell Putin not to assume that after he has bombed the Ukraine into submission and installed a puppet government all the sanctions will disappear. It needs to be understood that until unmolested freedom is preserved in the Ukraine, he and his band of thugs will stay out in the cold.
