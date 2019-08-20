squawkbox @albanyherald.com
It’s good to see Bo Dorough getting into the mayor’s race. He has always cared about this community and will make an excellent mayor.
As we start the election process in earnest and local candidates start qualifying, I’m reminded of the old song: “Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right.”
You know there are a few of us left who actually like civilized music. Why can’t we have an easy listening terrestrial station?
If the nosy woman who squawked about the corner lot in her neighborhood looking like a jungle would keep her storm debris, fallen limbs, grass clippings and other trash in her own yard rather than putting it on the corner lot as she has done continuously while being asked not to, the corner lot would be OK.
Cory Booker, the world’s next Idi Amin.
If Braves and baseball fans in general didn’t love Brian Snitker before, they should now. His handling of young superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. was professional and effective.
I want Dave Krantz to be my daddy.
Jesus never said anything about abortion. Abortion was available and in use during His era, but it isn’t even mentioned in the New Testament or anywhere else in the Bible. Why are so many people obsessed with controlling women’s bodies?
To the fake Christian who wants Trump for life. Get off your knees. Leave this country. You don’t deserve to live in a democracy.
Joe Biden doesn’t know whether he is coming or going. He might of already been there without realizing it.
Fox News is spreading bad poll numbers about Trump; what’s wrong with them? Fake news from Fox.
Blessings to the person writing about TV commercials trying to change our culture by promoting same-sex coupling and mixed marriages. Cut your cable or blow up your TV. It’s not going to stop until Christ comes or a revival of faith. Re: Sodom And Gomorra.
Trump is turning on Fox News? What!!? Surely he knows he’d be nowhere without the fake news propaganda experts feeding his uninformed base.
ASU shuts down its golf program after winning championships in all three years golf existed at ASU. Howard University, another HBCU just announced it will launch both men and women’s golf programs. It will be first time in 40 years Howard University has a golf program. ASU should pay attention.
No FCS, you faithfully follow fake news. They have tried everything on Trump that you spew as truth, now it’s back to race and recession. Oh, and you’re not gonna change God’s mind about nature and what is an abomination to Him. If no repentance, they won’t make it.
The Democrats say that greed is what’s wrong with America. Now they want 90% of your income.
We as Worth County bus drivers are tired of the bus shop director bothering us on the weekends. He sends out unnecessary emails that are irrelevant to work. Can we just enjoy our weekends with our family? He already fired one of the best bus drivers we had.
Trump has been sent by God to heal America. You would expect the heathen Democrats to oppose him. But this man of God will lead our country back to greatness. All we need to do is follow him.