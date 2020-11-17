squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It’s shameful the way Secretary of State Raffensperger is being harassed by members of his own party. Lying Lindsey and DC Doug have joined Loeffler and Perdue, who actually called for Raffensperger’s resignation. What’s really sick is that the secretary and his wife have received death threats. All this because he won’t blindly support Trump’s false narrative that he actually won the election? Get a grip, people.
Make no mistake, Trump’s petty and reckless failure to provide access to Biden’s transition team has real life consequences for our national security, our health care crisis and planned distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.
Benefits are stopping, folks are out of work and there aren’t many opportunities for folks to make as much as they did when they drew that extra $600. So theft is increasing and will continue to increase. You had best learn to protect that which is yours.
I liked your recent article B.J. Tell it like it is.
Congrats Freddie Freeman! Well-deserved award.
Donnie T has made a career of firing people and calling good people “losers” ... now he got fired and is a really sore loser.
Committed extremists are the most dangerous people in the world. Unfortunately, both the Democratic and Republican national leadership teams have been taken over by these extremes. It is a dangerous road we walk.
The reason there is so much illegal dumping is because the garbage prices in Albany are way too high.
Traditional Catholic, first of all, kudos on the signature. But what evidence can you put forward that proves Reverend (no parentheses since he is an actual reverend) Warnock loves puppies more than he loves innocent human life? Oh, you don’t have any. I don’t think lying is part of the Catholic religion. From the Blue State of Georgia, Signed Yours Truly
The reason the Democrats hate Republicans and especially Donald Trump is because the Democrats are frustrated with their own failures. Joe Biden will set them up for even more failure.
Not only is David Perdue afraid to face the voters in debating with Jon Ossof, David Perdue has been afraid to even have a town hall meeting in his six years as Senator and face voters and their questions and concerns.
I find it rather strange that Senate hopeful Warnock starts one of his ads with saying he was 11th of 12 kids and was raised in a government housing project. Both of his parents were preachers, but it doesn’t say much for their being responsible to house their 12 children. People that were raised on the government welfare system seem to always look to the government to take care of them.
It should be interesting to watch Loeffler and Perdue try to distance themselves from Trump while simultaneously supporting his voter fraud allegation in Georgia. Even to the point of calling for the Secretary of State to resign. Just because neither of them won 50 percent of the vote and Trump lost, it doesn’t mean there was voter fraud.
Squawker, we will see who is stupid in a couple of years. It will definitely not be the Trumpers. Mark my words.
